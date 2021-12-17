Kim Jong Un crackdown leaves little hope for defectors from North Korea

By Josh Smith and Sunghyuk An

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Reuters) – In the 10 years since Kim Jong Un came to power, North Korea cracked down on those trying to leave the country, leaving many defectors without hope of seeing their lives again. family and their homeland.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic slowed the number of defectors, Kim oversaw increased checks and pressured China to tighten measures on its side of the border as well.

Only two North Korean defectors entered South Korea from April to June this year, the smallest number ever recorded in a single quarter, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which manages relations with the North. . Activists say several hundred could arrive in a typical neighborhood.

“He unconditionally blocked all North Koreans who defected from the country,” said Ha Jin-woo, who worked as a “broker” in North Korea to help the defectors leave, before fleeing himself to the country. 2013.

Of those who sought a new life in South Korea after Kim took over as a leader in 2011 upon the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, some say the new leader has done little to improve their lives.

“People say that living is too hard these days because the government is taking more and more things from people, and more people are starving,” Ha said.

But Kim made some changes.

Kim has helped the private sector overtake state-run agents to become North Korea’s biggest economic player in the past decade, according to a report released Thursday by the Unification Ministry.

An initial increase in gross domestic product and improved livelihoods were compromised by international sanctions imposed on Kim’s pursuit of nuclear weapons, the ministry said, while a UN rights investigator said self-imposed anti-pandemic border controls risked starvation among vulnerable North Koreans.

The styling changes – like Kim showing apparent emotion last year during a speech about people’s hardships – have not translated into systemic reforms, and Kim has overseen crackdowns in other areas, such as foreign media.

“(Under Kim Jong Un) I felt more discipline at school,” said Park, a 23-year-old defector who left North Korea in 2014 and asked to be identified only by his last name. .

“For example, the school cracked down on school uniforms and hair more. They more strictly banned South Korean movies or music.”

‘REAL FEARS’

At least seven people have been put to death under Kim for watching or distributing K-pop videos, according to a report released Wednesday by a Seoul-based human rights group.

North Korea has not released the text of its new “anti-reactionary thinking law,” but according to the Daily NK, a Seoul-based website that reports to sources in the North, it includes long sentences of. prison or even death for those caught in the act of importing or distributing foreign content, depending on the severity.

State media have said that North Korea will “collapse” https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-media-idUSKBN29P0C4 if such foreign influence is allowed to proliferate.

“There are real fears that these strict measures will far outlast the pandemic,” said Sokeel Park, of Liberty in North Korea, who supports the defectors.

U.S.-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said that its interviews with North Koreans who left after 2014, or still have contact there, suggest that while Kim has opened up the economy, the illegal crossings of borders have become almost impossible, corrupt practices have been normalized and government demands have been made. for unpaid work has increased.

“Like those of his father and grandfather, Kim Jong Un’s regime is based on brutality, fear and repression, causing systematic rights violations, economic hardship and possible famine,” said Lina Yoon, senior HRW researcher in Korea, in a statement.

North Korea does not answer questions from foreign journalists but has denied accusations by rights investigators, the United Nations and others who have criticized both the humanitarian situation and rights violations.

Kim’s empathetic style of showing her emotions resonates strongly with North Koreans who have learned to worship their leaders as gods, said Han Ji-yeon, 30, a defector who arrived in South Korea in 2015 and now leads. a YouTube channel.

"(But) if the result is still the same, I wonder if the North Koreans will not believe it at some point … even those tears will not be effective," she said.