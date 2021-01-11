World
Kim Jong Un assumes the mantle of his late father – Times of India
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has seen his official party title changed, state media reported on Monday, assuming a post previously held by his late father in what analysts called a move to strengthen his authority.
North Korean economy struggles with self-imposed coronavirus isolation, and is subject to multiple sanctions for its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
At the same time, nuclear talks with the United States have stalled since the collapse of the Hanoi summit between Kim and the president Donald trump in February 2019.
The ruling Korean Workers’ Party “unanimously adopted” the decision to elect Kim as general secretary at its congress on Sunday, the state-run KCNA news agency reported.
“All the delegates expressed their full support with stormy applause in great excitement,” he said.
The South Korean military said it had detected signs that a military parade could have been organized Sunday evening for the congress.
The last such rally, five years ago, had appointed Kim as head of the party in what was widely seen as a formal crowning achievement for the leader, who was in his early 30s at the time.
The new title comes after Kim pledged at the meeting to strengthen the military capabilities of his nuclear nation, and called the United States “his country’s main enemy.”
He also admitted that “almost all sectors fell far short of meeting the targets set” in North Korea’s previous economic plan.
Experts said the new nomenclature was largely symbolic, with Congress changing job titles to reestablish a previously abandoned party secretariat system.
North Korea is more isolated than ever after closing its borders last January to protect itself against the coronavirus which first appeared in its neighbor and key ally, China.
“This is another indirect way of admitting that the plans introduced in 2016 – including the new president system – haven’t really worked,” said defector-turned-researcher Ahn Chan-il of the World Institute of Human Rights. studies on North Korea in Seoul.
“Kim wanted to create a new image for himself and his time – which is different from his father’s – by becoming a ‘president’, but it seems he feels the need to emphasize his bond with his father in order to consolidate his leadership during this difficult time. ”
Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il, remained the party’s eternal secretary general shortly after his death in 2011, while the current leader’s grandfather, North Korea’s founder Kim Il Sung, is the chairman. eternal country despite his death in 1994.
Congress is the main gathering of the ruling party, a great political centerpiece that strengthens the authority of the regime and can serve as a platform for announcements of policy changes or elite personnel changes.
The meeting appointed a new political bureau, which did not include Kim’s sister and key advisor Kim yo young.
She appeared to suffer a setback, not appearing on the lists of appointees to the party central committee, after being a substitute member.
Analysts say North Korea is using Congress to send US administration Joe biden a message of defiance, but moves forward cautiously after a tumultuous relationship between Kim and outgoing Donald Trump.
The South Korean military said on Monday it had detected signs that a military parade had been staged to accompany the congress on Sunday night in Pyongyang, but was investigating whether it was “a real event or a repeat.”
Earlier reports cited satellite images indicating that a parade “with military elements” could take place, but without necessarily showing the last missiles from the North.
Pyongyang held a nighttime military parade in October to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling party, when it presented a massive new intercontinental ballistic missile.
Analysts agreed that it was the largest liquid-fueled mobile road missile in the world and was most likely designed to carry multiple warheads in independent reentry vehicles.
In his New Year’s address on Monday, Southern President Moon Jae-in – who brokered the process of talks between Kim and Trump – said Seoul would use the change of administration in Washington to “make a last ditch effort to achieve a major turnaround in the blocked dialogues between the United States and North Korea and inter-Korean “.
