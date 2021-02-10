Kim is waiting for Joe but for how long?

For a long time – and too long for the North Korean government – the issue of North Korea and its nuclear program has been relegated to the international arena. With Joe Biden being sworn in as president, however, that will be on the agenda sooner or later. Credit: UN photo

DUISBURG, Germany, February 10 (IPS) – How long can Kim Jong-un patiently wait? After a euphoric start, the Trump administration finally turned out to be a bitter disappointment for the North Korean regime.

During the meetings between Trump and Kim Jong-un, it was awe-inspiring to speak of an impending agreement to denuclearize the Korean peninsula. In the negotiations that followed, it quickly became apparent that the two heads of state had simply touched on the practical problems and fundamental differences of the US-North Korean rapprochement.

For at least two years there has been radio silence. After four years of erratic politics, Pyongyang is waiting to see what the Biden government’s position on North Korea will be. But he cannot hope to receive a quick response from Washington.

While Biden has years of foreign policy experience, his administration’s top priorities are national: dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, the devastating economic crisis, deep social divisions, the fight against racism and the aftermath. of the Capitol riot of January 6.

So it is not unlikely that North Korea – as we have seen in the past – will provocatively launch missiles and test nuclear warheads, continue to enrich uranium for nuclear weapons, start conflict. at Korea’s internal border and insult politicians in Seoul. and Washington.

As such actions come to the brink, the North Korean government has often attempted to gain international attention – in an effort to overcome the country’s economic isolation and ease the sanctions imposed.

Three approaches to North Korea

It is not yet clear how the new US administration will act. Observers are speculating on three different, in some cases mutually exclusive, approaches that the Biden administration could use to deal with the instability and danger posed by North Korea.

Herbert Wulf

It is not yet clear how the new US administration will act. Observers are speculating on three different, in some cases mutually exclusive, approaches that the Biden administration could use to deal with the instability and danger posed by North Korea.

First, the denuclearization paradigm: its proponents argue that North Korea must make preliminary efforts – that is, reduce or at least freeze part of its nuclear and missile program – before negotiations can be carried out and that sanctions can be relaxed or lifted.

In the long term, the goal is complete nuclear disarmament. Maintaining pressure and coercive measures is therefore absolutely necessary to persuade the North Korean government to adopt such a policy.

At the same time, this reflection also emphasizes military cooperation with the American allies, South Korea and Japan. In the past, however, maximalist positions have not been able to deflect North Korea from its course – not least because China and Russia in particular have only partially supported North Korea’s isolation. .

In North Korea, unrest and impatience are increasing. The Kim regime no longer wants to be treated like an international pariah.

The second approach provides for gradual nuclear disarmament with a simultaneous relaxation of economic sanctions. This paradigm shows that the North Korean regime views its nuclear program as life insurance and is unwilling to take preliminary arms control or disarmament steps.

He recognizes, but does not accept, that North Korea is shaping a policy through nuclear weapons. At the heart of this second strategy are reciprocity and simultaneity. Steps are expected to be taken to freeze some nuclear facilities in North Korea while providing humanitarian or economic assistance from the United States and other countries, as scheduled at the June 2018 meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in Singapore and the February 2019 meeting in Hanoi.

As we know, the second Hanoi summit was interrupted prematurely due to irreconcilable differences. But that doesn’t mean that such a strategy is doomed from the start.

According to its proponents, a process which begins gradually would be mutually beneficial and would initiate a process of detente step by step. If the right confidence-building measures come into effect, the delicate situation in Korea could be resolved, as was the case between East and West in Europe in the 1980s.

The third possible variation is based on maintaining strategic stability – being patient in the name of stability and not altering existing conditions. To put it in a less positive way: “Wait and see without doing anything”.

This was the policy followed by the Obama administration. At the same time, the United States tried to step up international pressure. However, during Obama’s eight years, North Korea managed to expand and modernize its missile and nuclear program.

Risks of Biden’s “ wait and see ” approach

It is not unlikely that the Biden government will embrace this paradigm again. As vice president, Biden supported this North Korean policy. For the new administration, this would have the advantage of not having to decide on a new model of policy – at least initially, because the policy of wait and do nothing has been implicitly continued for two years.

No serious negotiations have taken place since. An added benefit for Biden would be that he wouldn’t have to act immediately in all crucial policy areas at the same time, which would allow him to pursue his domestic political priorities.

The big downside, however – as past experience shows – is that the North Korean government is unlikely to stand idly by. In all likelihood, it will advance its missile and nuclear program with all available means. Relying on its own military resources – nuclear weapons first and foremost – is a priority for the regime.

In North Korea, unrest and impatience are increasing. The Kim regime no longer wants to be treated like an international pariah. It has only now publicly recognized the need for economic reform.

Effective reforms will require an end to isolation and at least a relaxation of sanctions. Negotiating on an equal footing with Donald Trump was an important symbolic act for Kim Jong-un at the time. It was celebrated accordingly in Pyongyang, although it ultimately did not lead to the desired change in foreign policy relations.

There is reason to fear that for now, North Korea may not be a top priority in Washington’s foreign policy, nor the negotiations which pursue a strategy of gradual disarmament and rapprochement. Meanwhile, Pyongyang may start to lose patience. But further missile launches and nuclear tests would spoil the chances of a long-term North Korean policy for the United States.

