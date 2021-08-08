Kim deploys North Korean army for relief operations in areas affected by rain

Kim orders the army to launch a relief campaign and provide supplies to residents of the eastern part of the South Hamgyong region.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has mobilized the military to carry out relief operations in areas recently hit by heavy rains, state media said on Sunday, amid concerns over the economic crisis and shortages food in the country.

The Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party held a meeting of its section in the eastern province of South Hamgyong to discuss the damage and recovery from the downpour, the state-run KCNA news agency reported.

Kim did not attend the meeting, but party officials conveyed her message that the military should launch a relief campaign and provide needed supplies to the area, KCNA said.

“It was also pointed out that he called for awakening and awakening (party) officials…

KCNA did not specify the extent of the damage caused by the rain, but said the military commission had explored emergency measures to rebuild disaster areas, stabilize people’s lives, prevent coronavirus and minimize damage to people. cultures.

The meeting took place amid concerns over a crisis in a reclusive economy that has already been plagued by international sanctions, aimed at curbing its nuclear and weapons programs.

Kim said in June that the country was facing a “tense” food situation, citing the coronavirus pandemic and typhoons of last year, and recently South Korea’s central bank said the North Korean economy had suffered its biggest contraction in 23 years in 2020.

North Korea has not confirmed any cases of COVID-19 but has closed borders, halted trade and imposed strict prevention measures, viewing the pandemic as a national survival issue.

South Korean lawmakers said last week that North Korea needed around 1 million tonnes of rice as military and emergency supplies were depleted.