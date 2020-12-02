Killer robot? Murder of Iranian scientist feeds conflicting accounts

The use of a remote machine gun was not out of the question. The Israeli army has such weapons and has deployed them elsewhere. Some Iranian reports said as early as Saturday that such a weapon was used in Friday’s attack, an afternoon ambush on a country road east of Tehran.

But the first official Iranian reports and testimonies point to a shootout between Mr. Fakhrizadeh’s bodyguards and up to a dozen attackers. And current and former Israeli officials have boasted that Israeli intelligence agencies have experience in safely extinguishing assassins from hostile territories, including Iran.

Israel is believed to have killed at least five Iranian scientists between 2007 and 2012 as part of an effort to derail Iran’s nuclear program, which Israeli officials see as an existential threat. Tehran has credibly claimed to have caught only one of the perpetrators, an Iranian who confessed on TV in 2010 that he had been trained in Israel to plant a car bomb that killed a scientist while he was leaving his garage.

The agents behind the other assassination attempts and some larger operations are said to have all escaped.

The role of a remote machine gun in a complex attack by a team of assassins was first reported over the weekend in an account of the murder posted online by Javad Mogouyi, a director of documentaries for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran. His father and stepfather are members of the wing of the organization tasked with protecting Mr. Fakhrizadeh, and Mr. Mogouyi’s account was adopted as authoritative at the time by several Iranian media outlets.

Before a dozen assassins arrived, Mogouyi wrote, a Nissan had been parked at a roundabout, filled with explosives and armed with an automated machine gun. The remote-controlled weapon opened fire first, distracting Mr. Fakhrizadeh and his bodyguards as the assassins waited.

An autonomous machine gun that appears to fit this description has been in use by the IDF since 2010. Developed by Rafael advanced defense systems, the weapon includes an integrated optical system for aiming and photographs. Its name, which rhymes in Hebrew, means “do you see yourself pulling”.