Killer robot? Murder of Iranian scientist feeds conflicting accounts
Humiliated by the murder of a top nuclear scientist, Iranian officials this week sought to rewrite the attack as a science fiction episode: Israel executed it entirely by remote control, spraying bullets from an automatic machine gun propped up in a parked Nissan without a single murderer on the scene.
Even the tough guys laughed at the new spin.
“Why don’t you just say Tesla built the Nissan? He drove alone, parked by himself, fired the shots and exploded on his own? said a tough social media account. “Are you, like us, doubting this story?”
Since the murder of the scientist on Friday, conflicting reports in the official news media about the leak or even the existence of a team for sure – as well as claims of previous Home Office warnings about the attack – have revealed tensions between competing Iranian intelligence agencies, each seeking to evade responsibility for blatant security lapses.
Iranian officials have sworn to avenge the murder the scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, senior official of the Ministry of Defense. The prospect of a counterattack against Israel or the West threatens to hamper efforts by the new Biden administration to revive a nuclear deal with Iran.
Mr. Fakhrizadeh, who had overseen Iran’s nuclear weapons program, was an obvious target. He had been publicly identified by the Israeli leadership as a threat, and the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had made its protection a top priority.
His death was at least the fourth assassination this year of a high-profile figure under the protection of the Iranian security services, starting with a US drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassim Suleimani in January.
The failure to apprehend Mr. Fakhrizadeh’s killers has compounded the scandal over the government’s inability to prevent the assassination itself. Iranians on social media have scoffed at the new accounts of a fully automated execution as an attempt to downplay the embarrassment of the killers’ own getaway.
Israeli officials, who have virtually publicly admitted their responsibility, declined to comment on competing accounts of the murder.
The use of a remote machine gun was not out of the question. The Israeli army has such weapons and has deployed them elsewhere. Some Iranian reports said as early as Saturday that such a weapon was used in Friday’s attack, an afternoon ambush on a country road east of Tehran.
But the first official Iranian reports and testimonies point to a shootout between Mr. Fakhrizadeh’s bodyguards and up to a dozen attackers. And current and former Israeli officials have boasted that Israeli intelligence agencies have experience in safely extinguishing assassins from hostile territories, including Iran.
Israel is believed to have killed at least five Iranian scientists between 2007 and 2012 as part of an effort to derail Iran’s nuclear program, which Israeli officials see as an existential threat. Tehran has credibly claimed to have caught only one of the perpetrators, an Iranian who confessed on TV in 2010 that he had been trained in Israel to plant a car bomb that killed a scientist while he was leaving his garage.
The agents behind the other assassination attempts and some larger operations are said to have all escaped.
The role of a remote machine gun in a complex attack by a team of assassins was first reported over the weekend in an account of the murder posted online by Javad Mogouyi, a director of documentaries for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran. His father and stepfather are members of the wing of the organization tasked with protecting Mr. Fakhrizadeh, and Mr. Mogouyi’s account was adopted as authoritative at the time by several Iranian media outlets.
Before a dozen assassins arrived, Mogouyi wrote, a Nissan had been parked at a roundabout, filled with explosives and armed with an automated machine gun. The remote-controlled weapon opened fire first, distracting Mr. Fakhrizadeh and his bodyguards as the assassins waited.
An autonomous machine gun that appears to fit this description has been in use by the IDF since 2010. Developed by Rafael advanced defense systems, the weapon includes an integrated optical system for aiming and photographs. Its name, which rhymes in Hebrew, means “do you see yourself pulling”.
Israeli reports quoting a senior intelligence official said the military used the armed kill Palestinians who try to enter Israel from Gaza.
Claims that the murder was carried out entirely by a robotic weapon, however, appear to emanate from the Revolutionary Guards. Two body-controlled news agencies, Fars News and Tasnim, first published the allegations on Sunday.
Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the National Security Council, echoed this account Monday in an interview with Iranian state television. He also claimed that Iranian intelligence services knew in advance that an Israeli attack on the scientist would take place on the road where it occurred and that the armed opposition group Mujahedeen Khalq was also involved.
“Definitely,” said Mr. Shamkhani.
On Tuesday, in what appeared to be an attempt to lay blame on the Revolutionary Guards for failing to stop the killing, a government spokesperson said the intelligence ministry warned the security team The scientist weeks in advance of “specific and exact details” of a possible assassination attempt, including potential locations.
“This crime could have been avoided if security protocols had been followed and they had been a little more careful,” spokesman Ali Rabeie said at a press conference.
Amid the din of conflicting claims, the account of a fully automated murder seemed to gain little traction as it contradicted early eyewitness accounts released in state media as well as comments from family members of the murdered scientist.
Immediately afterwards, an unidentified eyewitness testified that he saw the Nissan explode and described an intense shootout between bodyguards and assassins.
“An armed man was sitting on the road and he started shooting in my direction,” said the witness, who estimated there were around half a dozen murderers. “I immediately put my car in reverse, but he kept pulling.
According to other initial reports, one of the bodyguards, Hamed Asghari, pounced on the scientist and took four bullets from the assassins. Family members said the guard survived but was in critical condition.
In an interview on public television on Saturday evening, Mr Fakhrizadeh’s son Hamed said he arrived at the scene within minutes and his mother had been with his father in the car since the time of the attack. until his death in his arms.
“It was not an assassination but a war zone,” the son said, approving reports of a two-way shootout with the killers.
The widow of another murdered scientist told state television that she met Ms Fakhrizadeh after the attack and saw shrapnel on her face and body. The widow, Shohreh Piran, said Ms. Fakhrizadeh described “constant gunshots hissing over our heads from left to right”.
Some reports initially claimed that one of the killers had been captured, although these claims have since been dropped.
The conflicting reports have fueled a wave of cynical humor on Iranian social media. After the robot allegations were published, Iranian Twitter released cartoon images of a Transformer toy with a blue Nissan chassis sticking out of its chest.
The official accounts were so “contradictory”, writer Abbas Taheri wrote on Twitter, “Iranian media officials should all resign because of this embarrassment.”
But under the insults, serious concerns grew.
“There is an intelligence crack,” Brig. General Hossein Dehghan, chief military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, said on state television. “There are people in the system providing information to our enemies, and the enemy is preparing and executing plans based on these leaks.”
