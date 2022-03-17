Kids, Covid Isolation and Learning to Endure

The Australia Letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australia office. Sign-up to get it by email.

SYDNEY, Australia — We’re binge-buying rapid antigen tests for immediate delivery. We get all our food left at the front door and keep masks in every room. I’ve even revived the indoor exercise regimen from my 14-day stint in Australia’s remote quarantine camp.

Covid, that lurker of a virus, has finally found us. My 11-year-old daughter tested positive last Friday, on the very day she was due for her second Covid vaccination. Our family of four is now one of many to be stuck at home in Sydney because of an outbreak moving through the city’s middle schools. Once again, we’re seeing a daily rise of tens of thousands of cases.

Is anyone to blame? How big a deal is it? When oh when will this pandemic end?

These are a few of the questions that come up while sitting around, again, the four of us, like we’ve been transported back to April 2020 — except this time, we’re isolation professionals. What an odd sensation, the familiarity of household entrapment. We shouldn’t be this used to stay in what we wore to bed the night before. Is it really 2 pm already? It’s been a week since some of us have put on shoes. Clearly, we would all get along better with more space or just less time living together within shouting distance.

But this is our normal now, or at least a version of it. The stop-start of daily life, the canceled plans for now and the attempted plans made for the immediate future — it’s so very 2020s. Whatever roaring the ’20s did last century has become a sigh this time around. Time can only exhale and stagnate. Sometimes I feel like I’m sitting in a lukewarm bath, trying to decide whether to get out or just add a little more hot water. My wife and I used to think of our lives in chunks of two years at a time. Now it’s more like 14 days.