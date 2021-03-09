Kidnappings in Nigeria: Chibok’s captive who defied Boko Haram

Woman holding exercise books

The mass kidnappings of children in Nigeria recently made headlines around the world and it was difficult to monitor for a young woman who was kidnapped in an infamous attack on a school in Chibok.

Naomi Adamu is calm. While speaking, she rarely makes eye contact, keeping her voice low and steady.

Upon meeting her, few would suspect that she survived one of the most painful experiences a young woman could have. But his shy demeanor hides an extraordinary strength of character.

Naomi, 24 at the time of the attack, was the oldest of more than 270 students at the Chibok government secondary school for girls abducted by the Islamist militant group Boko Haram in April 2014.

Her classmates called her Maman Mu, our mother. His education was interrupted by health problems as a child.

She is now the main protagonist of a new book about the so-called “Chibok girls”.

‘Christmas message to my father’

Bring Back Our Girls by reporters Joe Parkinson and Drew Hinshaw is based on hundreds of interviews with abducted students, their families and others linked to their stories.

The book explores the time of the girls in captivity in detail, and shows how the social media campaign that made them famous also made it harder to secure their release. Their fame had made them precious commodities, too precious to be released.

During her three years with Boko Haram, Naomi refused to give in to pressure to marry one of their fighters or convert to Islam.

Instead, she and another classmate wrote diaries in textbooks given to them to write Islamic verses. She kept them hidden in a makeshift pouch attached to her leg.

“We decided to write our stories,” she told me, “so that if one of us managed to escape, we could let people know what happened to us”.

She shows me one of the journals, a lined textbook with a frayed cover. It contains a letter to his father, written just before Christmas of the year they were kidnapped.

“Dear my lovely daddy, I miss you so much right now.

“Daddy, I want to see you, I’m so worried about you and mom and the rest of the people back home.

“I didn’t know this could happen to me, none of us who were kidnapped by Boko Haram realized it. By the grace of God daddy, I miss you so much.

“I want you to help me in prayer all the time so that I defeat the devil whenever he comes to torment me. So daddy, I’d like to stop here.

“I miss you so much. Goodbye, have a nice day.

“Your lovely daughter, Naomi Adamu. I wish you a Merry Christmas.”

Besides being separated from loved ones and not knowing how they were or if they were even alive, the girls suffered from many hardships.

They have been moved frequently to avoid detection by the myriad of armed forces looking for them, including the Nigerian military, foreign mercenaries and US drones.

Apart from a brief period in the town of Gwoza, captured by Boko Haram in late 2014, they spent most of their time in camps in Sambisa Forest, the group’s main hiding place.

“It was a very difficult time for us in Sambisa,” says Naomi, “there was no food and no water. We even had to use dirt to clean ourselves up when we had our period.

Sing hymns to Boko Haram

Senior Boko Haram activists were constantly trying to get Naomi to marry one of their fighters. They believed that seeing her get married would help convince the younger girls to follow her example.

Every time she refused, she was brutally beaten and threatened with death.

When I ask her how she knew she wouldn’t be killed for refusing to obey her captors, Naomi says she wasn’t ready to get married.

“Shekau told us that he did not take us away to get married, but because he wanted to pressure the government to release his men” “, Source: Naomi Adamu, Source Description :, Image : Naomi Adamu

Her insubordination led her and others to be introduced to Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau. But during the meeting, he made a surprising revelation.

“Shekau told us that he did not take us away to get married, but because he wanted to pressure the government to release his men who were in detention.”

The discovery strengthened his resolve and soon there were more rebellions.

When the activists kept her and some of the more stubborn students away from their classmates, depriving the weaker girls of food in order to force them to marry, Naomi and her friends passed them off. smuggled food.

They sang hymns in front of their guards, first quietly, then more boldly. Most of the kidnapped students were Christians. They wrote their favorite Bible verses and prayers in their journals.

When Naomi was released with over 80 other people, they met with President Muhammadu Buhari

She was finally released in 2017 with 81 other girls, after years of painstaking negotiations between a small team of Nigerian volunteers and a Swiss diplomat.

At the time, she thought Boko Haram was on its last legs.

“I didn’t think Boko Haram would still be active today because when we left there they were splitting into two groups, so we thought they were finished. Some of them were in Sambisa, while that others were Kangaroua. “

But the social media campaign to free the girls, led by celebrities including then-US First Lady Michelle Obama, propelled them to fame and showed Boko Haram how precious schoolchildren are. captives.

New kidnappings rekindle memories

Within a year of her release, the militant group kidnapped another 100 girls from Dapchi town, Yobe state. A month later, all were released except one, Leah Sharibu, a young Christian who reportedly refused to give up her faith.

Recently, the mass kidnappings of children in Nigeria have again attracted the attention of the international community.

There have been four mass kidnappings from schools in northern Nigeria in the past three months alone and nearly 800 children have been kidnapped.

The latest kidnappings took place in northwest Nigeria, hundreds of kilometers from Boko Haram strongholds in the northeast.

It is not known who is responsible for this latest wave of kidnappings. But the northwest is home to criminal gangs who kidnap for ransom. Analysts believe some of these groups may have loose ties to Boko Haram, but the strength of those ties is unclear.

One thing everyone agrees on is that the perpetrators were influenced by the kidnapping of the Chibok girls.

In one of the latest incidents, 279 girls were taken from their dormitories in Jangebe town, Zamfara state. For Naomi, the news of each new kidnapping brings back terrible memories.

“I couldn’t sleep the night when I heard about the Zamfara kidnappings because I didn’t want them to go through what we went through. I’m still scared every time I hear gunshots – even if they come from the military. “

Naomi is rebuilding her life. She is now married and expecting her first child.

More than 100 girls from Chibok are still missing.