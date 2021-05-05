Kidnappers release 29 kidnapped students in Nigeria’s Kaduna state

Gunmen took 39 students from a forestry college in northwest Nigeria on March 11 and previously released 10.

The kidnappers freed the remaining 29 students they were holding captive, almost two months later kidnap them from a forestry college in Kaduna State, Nigeria.

“The Kaduna State Police Command has reported to the Kaduna State government the release of the remaining students from the Federal Forest Mechanization College,” local state security official Samuel Aruwan said on Wednesday. in a press release.

Gunmen had taken 39 students from the Federal College of Forest Mechanization in northwest Nigeria on March 11 and previously released 10 of them. The newly released students arrived at Kaduna Town Police Headquarters on Wednesday evening looking weak, desperate and wearing dirty and torn clothes.

One student could not walk on her own and was rushed into the building, while another was rushed to hospital.

The police did not allow journalists to speak to the students.

More than 700 people have been abducted from schools in northwest Nigeria since December in a wave of kidnappings for ransom in the volatile region.

The governor of Kaduna, Nasir el-Rufai, has repeatedly stated that his state government will not negotiate with “bandits”, as criminal gangs are known, nor pay ransoms.

Abdullahi Usman, president of the parents’ association, said a ransom was paid for the release of the students, but declined to say who paid or how much.

Friday Sanni, the father of two abducted daughters, told Reuters news agency that police have yet to allow parents to see them. In the meantime, he has worried about the fate of his daughters Rejoice, 17, and Victory, 19.

“We pray it’s all of them,” he said.

Another relative, Linda Peter, said she spoke on the phone to her daughter Jennifer, who told her they would receive medical checks before being released on Thursday.

Aruwan said in a statement that the government rejoices with the released students, and called on them to “put the past behind and work hard for a happier and more prosperous future.”

He did not say whether a ransom was paid.