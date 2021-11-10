World
Khan: Pakistan Supreme Court questions Prime Minister Imran Khan over military school massacre case – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Supreme Court toast Prime Minister Imran on Wednesday Khan in the army public school massacre case, questioning his government for holding peace talks with the same terrorist group that carried out the deadly attack on the Peshawar school in 2014, and ordering the Prime Minister to investigate the security loopholes that preceded the assault.
In December 2014, a total of 147 people, including 132 children, were killed when terrorists from Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) stormed the school. Khan’s government, however, is currently in talks with the TTP and, as part of the reconciliation process, has already announced a full ceasefire with the banned group.
In a rare move, Khan appeared in court by order of a three-judge SC bench led by the Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.
Regarding media reports regarding negotiations with the TTP, the bench wondered if “we are bringing them (TTP) back to the negotiating table instead of taking action against them?” ”
“Are we going to surrender again?” One of the judges, justice Qazi Mohamed Amin, asked the Prime Minister.
Khan was asked to explain his government’s actions against officials involved in school security. He replied that he was not the prime minister of the country when the attack took place. This prompted the Chief Justice to ask him what his government has done over the past three years to redress the grievances of the families of the victims. “You give the order and we will take action,” Khan told the judiciary, adding that the victims’ relatives had been compensated. To this, the Chief Justice noted that parents wanted their children and not compensation. The court informed the prime minister that the relatives of the victims want action taken against the officials who were in high-ranking positions at the time of the attack.
At one point, the debate over who was responsible was ignited when Khan said in court: “Find out why 80,000 people were killed. Also find out who is responsible for the 480 drone attacks that took place in Pakistan.
The Chief Justice replied: “Finding out these things is your job, you are the Prime Minister. As Prime Minister, you should have the answers to these questions. ”
During the hearing, the judiciary called on the federal government to listen to the position of the parents of the victims, saying action should be taken against anyone proven to be negligent. The Supreme Court also ordered the government to submit a report, signed by the prime minister, in this regard within four weeks.
The SC order came after years of protests from parents and relatives of children who had lost loved ones in the attack. Families are also protesting the government’s efforts to strike a peace deal with the TTP.
Khan’s appearance is the first time since 2012 that a sitting Prime Minister has been invited to appear before the highest court. Raja Pervez Ashraf, then Prime Minister of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), was invited to appear in a corruption investigation against the former president Asif Ali Zardari.
Khan’s roasting by the highest court came days after his government surrendered to the far-right Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which was behind the anti-France protests against the publication. caricatures of Muhammad the prophet last year there. It was believed that the TLP was secretly backed by the country’s powerful military power. The struggle between the government and the TLP was preceded by Khan’s standoff with senior military officials over the appointment of the country’s new ISI chief.
