Khan: Pakistan: Major opposition alliance organizes rally against Imran Khan’s government in Karachi – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: The alliance of the main opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (MPD) Saturday is organizing a rally at KarachiRegal Chowk is busy protesting rising inflation under Imran Khan government.
PDM leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistani opposition leader in the National Assembly, Chehbaz Sharif are also likely to speak at the rally, Samaa TV reported.
Hundreds of workers from PDM parties, especially Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, gathered in the rally.
Karachi traffic police have closed at least five roads leading to Regal Chowk and issued a traffic plan, Samaa TV reported.
This came a few days after PDM announced it would be holding ‘mehngai‘walk through Pakistan before starting a long march towards Islamabad.
The PDM informed that rallies against the government over rising inflation will be held in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Peshawar.
In other recent developments, the Imran Khan The government announced an increase in the price of gasoline of 8.03 Pakistani rupees per liter, a day after the prime minister also warned the nation that fuel prices are set to rise.
