World
Khan: Pakistan celebrates 7th anniversary of Peshawar school attack – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Like Pakistan Thursday marked the seventh anniversary of the terrorist attack on the army’s public school in the northwest of the city of Peshawar, parents of killed children, activists and politicians slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government for offering an olive branch to the terrorist group responsible for the massacre of more than 150 people, including 131 children.
Currently, the Khan government is seeking to reconcile with the Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella organization of several terrorist factions, which had accepted responsibility for the attack on the school on December 16, 2014. The attack prompted Pakistani civilian and military leaders to act against terrorists based in the unstable tribal areas bordering Afghanistan.
The military offensive against terrorists in the tribal belt was part of a 20-point National Action Plan (PAN), a security plan announced by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to defeat what many had come to say. believe as an existential threat to Pakistan.
The military assault forced the terrorists into Afghanistan, where they regrouped and began targeting Pakistan with deadly suicide bombings.
After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August this year, Pakistan, through the Haqqani Network, an ally of the Afghan Taliban, began consultations with the TTP in the country ravaged by the war. Last week, the group called off a month-long ceasefire it unilaterally announced on November 9.
Since the TTP announced the end of the truce, Islamabad has yet to confirm whether its dialogue with the TTP was still intact or interrupted.
“What right does the government have to negotiate with the TTP when it is our children who were killed in the APS attack,” asked Muhamad Amin, father of a child killed. Ishaq Amin, Amin’s eldest son, was killed in the attack while his youngest son Amir Amin, who was seriously injured, has yet to recover from the shock and trauma he suffered.
“Who are they to forgive the murderers of our children,” Shahana Khan asked. Her 15-year-old son, Asmat, was one of the victims of the APS attack. “I saw my son’s bullet-riddled body. They (PM Khan and his government) should be ashamed of their offer of general amnesty to terrorists, ”she said, asking the Supreme Court to prevent the government from granting amnesty to the murderers of their children.
In a message to mark the anniversary of the APS, Prime Minister Khan asserted that the country had “successfully defeated terrorism” and pledged never to “let down the survivors and the relatives” of those who were martyred in the tragic incident.
Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, called it a painful day for the nation and asked, “Have we learned lessons and corrected our course?
Expressing concern over the non-implementation of the PAN, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said December 16 would always be a painful day for the nation. “The nation still feels the pain of this great tragedy. Everyone is still waiting for justice to be done for innocent souls, ”he added.
Currently, the Khan government is seeking to reconcile with the Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella organization of several terrorist factions, which had accepted responsibility for the attack on the school on December 16, 2014. The attack prompted Pakistani civilian and military leaders to act against terrorists based in the unstable tribal areas bordering Afghanistan.
The military offensive against terrorists in the tribal belt was part of a 20-point National Action Plan (PAN), a security plan announced by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to defeat what many had come to say. believe as an existential threat to Pakistan.
The military assault forced the terrorists into Afghanistan, where they regrouped and began targeting Pakistan with deadly suicide bombings.
After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August this year, Pakistan, through the Haqqani Network, an ally of the Afghan Taliban, began consultations with the TTP in the country ravaged by the war. Last week, the group called off a month-long ceasefire it unilaterally announced on November 9.
Since the TTP announced the end of the truce, Islamabad has yet to confirm whether its dialogue with the TTP was still intact or interrupted.
“What right does the government have to negotiate with the TTP when it is our children who were killed in the APS attack,” asked Muhamad Amin, father of a child killed. Ishaq Amin, Amin’s eldest son, was killed in the attack while his youngest son Amir Amin, who was seriously injured, has yet to recover from the shock and trauma he suffered.
“Who are they to forgive the murderers of our children,” Shahana Khan asked. Her 15-year-old son, Asmat, was one of the victims of the APS attack. “I saw my son’s bullet-riddled body. They (PM Khan and his government) should be ashamed of their offer of general amnesty to terrorists, ”she said, asking the Supreme Court to prevent the government from granting amnesty to the murderers of their children.
In a message to mark the anniversary of the APS, Prime Minister Khan asserted that the country had “successfully defeated terrorism” and pledged never to “let down the survivors and the relatives” of those who were martyred in the tragic incident.
Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, called it a painful day for the nation and asked, “Have we learned lessons and corrected our course?
Expressing concern over the non-implementation of the PAN, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said December 16 would always be a painful day for the nation. “The nation still feels the pain of this great tragedy. Everyone is still waiting for justice to be done for innocent souls, ”he added.