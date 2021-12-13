World
Khan: Pakistan blamed for US shortcomings in Afghanistan: Imran Khan – Times of India
PAKISTAN: United States made mistakes Afghanistan and Pakistan was blamed for America’s failures and was not credited for the sacrifices he made in the global war on terror Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday.
Addressing the opening session of the Margalla Dialogue 2021 seminar in Islamabad, hosted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) think tank, Khan said Pakistan faces the biggest collateral damage from the war in Afghanistan.
“Pakistan has been held responsible for the inadequacies of the United States,” he said.
Pakistan suffered the greatest collateral damage from the war in Afghanistan as it was the only United States ally to suffer more than 80,000 casualties, the displacement of millions of people and more than $ 100 billion in economic losses, Khan said.
Khan said Pakistan was blamed for the wrong reasons by the international community, while he remained silent on the Kashmir issue. He regretted that Pakistan had not been able to effectively present its point of view to the world.
Noting that only military might was not a guarantee for national security, which was an overarching concept, Khan asserted that “you cannot have national security until there is inclusive growth”.
“The unequal distribution of resources leads to anarchy among people who are excluded from general development. The recovery of the disadvantaged segment of society was essential to ensure national security at all levels, ”he said.
He also underlined that the rule of law and equality for all were the preconditions for democracy.
“Corruption, especially of the elite, has been detrimental to the development of a country,” he said.
Khan emphasized research to promote original thinking in a society and said the lack of in-depth research has led Western think tanks to rely on second-hand information on important issues such as than Afghanistan.
He also spoke of islamophobia and called for a strong response from Muslim think tanks to neutralize the concept that Islam and terrorism were linked.
Afghanistan has been under Taliban since August 15, when the Afghan militant group overthrew the president’s elected government Achraf Ghani and forced him to flee the country and seek refuge in the United Arab Emirates.
