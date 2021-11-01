World
Khalilzad: Zalmay Khalilzad must shine the spotlight on the crisis in Afghanistan – Times of India
WASHINGTON: former US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad must be held accountable for the deeply flawed peace agreement with the Taliban and the equally disastrous withdrawal of the United States from the conflict-torn country.
Khalilzad was tasked by the Trump administration with sealing a peace deal between the elected Afghan government and the Taliban, as a natural choice, having been born in Afghanistan as a Pashtun ethnic group well aware of the fault lines of Afghan culture, Interzine reported. .
His two tasks were to secure a peace deal with the Taliban and ensure the orderly withdrawal of US troops from the country.
Considered a chameleon in diplomacy, Khalilzad adopted the US administrations under which he served at one time, adapting to circumstances that often led to inconsistencies in his policy recommendations for Afghanistan, according to the online magazine.
Despite such inconsistencies, there has been no public scrutiny of its long history in Afghanistan and why Afghans see it as problematic.
The complication worsened on February 29, 2020, as Khalilzad signed a peace deal with the Taliban co-founder Mollah baradar in Doha which provided for the gradual withdrawal of American and NATO troops. The Taliban had promised to adhere to a complete ceasefire in addition to not allowing Afghan soil to be used for terrorism and to end its ties with al-Qaeda.
However, the Taliban presumably violated the terms of the agreement which obsequiously denigrated their relations with al-Qaeda and the two groups continued to cooperate, Interzine reported citing a United Nations report.
One controversial and consequential aspect included the Taliban’s demand that the Afghan government release hundreds of Taliban prisoners, courtesy of Khalilzad who, while acknowledging it was a difficult decision, also said it was necessary to “The opportunity for peace”. The Taliban once again defied the Doha agreement and the released Taliban members have returned to the battlefield.
“Based on recent conversations with Afghans, including the various Taliban factions, and Pakistanis, I have no doubt that they would welcome a US re-engagement. The Taliban do not practice the anti-American style of fundamentalism. The departure of Osama Bin Laden, the Saudi financier of various anti-American terrorist groups, originally from Afghanistan, indicates a common interest between the United States and the Taliban, “the magazine said, citing Khalilzad’s editorial.
These comments weren’t made in recent years, but as early as October 1996. Soon after, the Taliban asserted their authority in Afghanistan with medieval brutality. Osama bin Laden and his al-Qaeda cohort received support and a sanctuary from the Taliban, allowing them to establish a terrorist infrastructure which, contrary to Khalilzad’s assumptions, showed the Taliban had no desire to engage. significantly with the United States, he said.
Just a year before September 11, Khalilzad asserted the need for confrontation with the Taliban, a “rogue regime” to prevent them from consolidating their power.
Khalilzad became Afghanistan’s most influential person after serving as Special Assistant to President George W Bush. He oversaw the 2001 Bonn Conference in Germany as part of a roadmap for post-Taliban Afghanistan laying the groundwork for the crisis the country faces today.
He was appointed United States Ambassador to Afghanistan. According to some reports, Khalilzad was even considering running for the Afghan presidency.
Shortly after President Joe Biden announced a date for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, Khalilzad resorted to expressing optimism for the country’s future under the Taliban.
“The Taliban know that they must be accepted as part of the future of Afghanistan, not as outcasts,” the magazine said, quoting Khalilzad.
Indeed, Khalilzad ended up supporting the Taliban as they took Kabul and Ghani fled the country, leaving no chance of a power-sharing deal, according to the magazine.
