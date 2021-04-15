Keychain and teddy bear in riot gear: Hong Kong promotes national security

HONG KONG – Teddy bears dressed in black police riot gear, on sale for over $ 60 each. Messages of gratitude to the authorities, pasted by the children on the walls of their schools. Uniformed police officers march in formation, accompanied by a simulated helicopter and hostage counterterrorism exercise.

It’s National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, the first since the Chinese central government imposed a extended security law in the territory last year.

The law, a response to months of fierce and sometimes violent anti-government protests that began in 2019, has become synonymous with authorities’ efforts to quell dissent and ensure unwavering loyalty. And Thursday’s panoply of activities indicated how they planned to do it: with a mix of cute cajoling and overt shows of force, for a law that an official says should hang over Hong Kong people like a “sword of Damocles.” “.

“Any ‘hard resistance’ that undermines national security will be overturned by law. Any “soft resistance” will be regulated by law, ”said Luo Huining, the top central government official in Hong Kong, at a ceremony inaugurating the day’s events.