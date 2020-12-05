World
Key ruling Nepal party meeting to resolve political disputes ends inconclusive – Times of India
KATHMANDU: The eagerly awaited meeting of the Central Secretariat of the judgment Nepal Communist Party (NCP) ended inconclusive on Saturday after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s one-on-one meeting with party executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” failed to end the prolonged political struggle between them.
The meeting at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar decided to discuss all agendas for the Standing Committee meeting to be held on Sunday at the party’s central office in Dhumbarahi in Kathmandu, NCP spokesman Narayan said. Kaji Shrestha.
The meeting of the Central Secretariat discussed the party’s issues but could not come to any conclusion, he said.
Executive Chairman of the NCP and former prime minister Prachanda and prime minister and party chairman Oli met face-to-face for about four hours before attending the Central Secretariat meeting, party sources said.
Brawl within the party culminated in the ruling NCP after the dissident faction led by Prachanda and top leader and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal demanded the resignation of Oli as head of government and party chairman.
Sunday’s standing committee meeting will discuss two separate documents presented by Prachanda and Oli making allegations against each other in previous meetings.
In his 19-page political document presented on November 13 at the party secretariat meeting, Prachanda criticized Oli for not running the government and the party properly. He even accused Oli of corruption.
Oli, however, denied the allegations and challenged Prachanda to legally prove the corruption charges or to apologize.
Last week, Oli dismissed Prachanda’s accusations that he was running the government without consulting the party, and instead blamed his rival for his non-cooperation in running the party’s affairs.
The prime minister had submitted a separate 38-page political document in response to Prachanda’s allegations.
In June, Oli claimed efforts were being made to oust him after his government redrawn the country’s political map by incorporating three strategically key Indian territories.
India called the “artificial expansion” of land claims “untenable” by Nepal after his parliament unanimously approved the new political map of the country with Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura the areas that India maintains are part of it.
The PCN, formed after the merger between the CPN-UML led by Oli and the CPN (Maoist Center) led by Prachanda in May 2018, is divided into two factions led by Oli and Prachanda. The Prachanda faction enjoys a majority in the nine-member Secretariat, the party’s highest decision-making body.
After several rounds of negotiations, the party standing committee on September 11, approved a 15-point decision drafted by a six-member task force that was formed to resolve the long-standing dispute between the two factions
The meeting at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar decided to discuss all agendas for the Standing Committee meeting to be held on Sunday at the party’s central office in Dhumbarahi in Kathmandu, NCP spokesman Narayan said. Kaji Shrestha.
The meeting of the Central Secretariat discussed the party’s issues but could not come to any conclusion, he said.
Executive Chairman of the NCP and former prime minister Prachanda and prime minister and party chairman Oli met face-to-face for about four hours before attending the Central Secretariat meeting, party sources said.
Brawl within the party culminated in the ruling NCP after the dissident faction led by Prachanda and top leader and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal demanded the resignation of Oli as head of government and party chairman.
Sunday’s standing committee meeting will discuss two separate documents presented by Prachanda and Oli making allegations against each other in previous meetings.
In his 19-page political document presented on November 13 at the party secretariat meeting, Prachanda criticized Oli for not running the government and the party properly. He even accused Oli of corruption.
Oli, however, denied the allegations and challenged Prachanda to legally prove the corruption charges or to apologize.
Last week, Oli dismissed Prachanda’s accusations that he was running the government without consulting the party, and instead blamed his rival for his non-cooperation in running the party’s affairs.
The prime minister had submitted a separate 38-page political document in response to Prachanda’s allegations.
In June, Oli claimed efforts were being made to oust him after his government redrawn the country’s political map by incorporating three strategically key Indian territories.
India called the “artificial expansion” of land claims “untenable” by Nepal after his parliament unanimously approved the new political map of the country with Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura the areas that India maintains are part of it.
The PCN, formed after the merger between the CPN-UML led by Oli and the CPN (Maoist Center) led by Prachanda in May 2018, is divided into two factions led by Oli and Prachanda. The Prachanda faction enjoys a majority in the nine-member Secretariat, the party’s highest decision-making body.
After several rounds of negotiations, the party standing committee on September 11, approved a 15-point decision drafted by a six-member task force that was formed to resolve the long-standing dispute between the two factions
Source link