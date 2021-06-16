Key moment for UN principles on business and human rights, but abuses persist

The 10th anniversary of the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights represents a milestone, they added, and an opportunity for countries and businesses to prepare for a new decade of action.

Framework for demanding accountability

The United Nations Working Group on Business and Human Rights published a inventory report on the progress made since the Guiding Principles were unanimously approved by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Recent legislation in Europe has called for making respect for human rights and the environment a mandatory requirement for businesses, members said, while governments in all regions are developing national action plans.

“Although still slow, these important developments demonstrate an emerging awareness of corporate human rights responsibilities that did not exist a decade earlier. The Guiding Principles have also provided trade unions, affected communities and civil society with a framework to demand accountability for damage caused to people and the planet by companies, ”they added.

Abuses persist

However, workers and communities, including indigenous peoples, continue to suffer from corporate abuse, which occurs in all sectors and regions.

Prospects for protection or redress are scarce, according to UN experts, and activists who speak out face stigma, threats and deadly attacks.

“Respect for people and the planet by companies is essential but often remains absent. At worst, lack of respect can jeopardize a sustainable future for all, ”they said.

“The Guiding Principles provide the roadmap for states and businesses to achieve such a future. But they must step up their efforts. All states must make the implementation of the Guiding Principles a top governance and policy priority. All businesses, including small and medium-sized businesses, must integrate respect for human rights into their corporate culture.

As countries emerge from the devastating effects of COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic, experts said the recovery also offers an opportunity for further progress.

Independent voices

Members of the Business and Human Rights Working Group are Dante Pesce, president; Surya Deva, vice-president; Elżbieta Karska, Githu Muigai and Anita Ramasastry.

They were appointed by the Human Rights Council, which will consider their inventory report this month at its final session.

The five experts are not United Nations staff and are not remunerated by the Organization.