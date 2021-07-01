Key decision on voting rights expected from Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is ending its first all-virtual term, with rulings awaited in a key voting rights case and one involving information that California requires charities to provide about donors.

The court’s last day of work Thursday before his summer vacation could also include a retirement announcement, although the oldest of the judges, Stephen Breyer, 82, possesses given no indication he intends to retire this year.

As it has done since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the court plans to post notices on its website starting at 10 a.m. EDT.

The courtroom is closed to the public due to the pandemic and judges have heard 58 arguments over the phone in eight months. In another change brought about by COVID-19, the court provided an audio stream that allowed the audience to listen to the arguments live.

The two remaining unresolved cases both occurred in the West.

In an Arizona case, judges are being asked to maintain two state voting restrictions that limit who can return advance ballots for another person and prohibit the counting of votes cast at the wrong polling stations.

The San Francisco Federal Court of Appeals said the two measures disproportionately affected minority voters and violated the Voting Rights Act’s prohibition on discrimination in voting.

During the fights in February, the judges seemed likely to overturn that decision and allow Arizona’s restrictions to remain in place.

It is less clear whether the court will use the case to raise the bar to prove racial discrimination under the historic civil rights law of 1965. Such a result could make it more difficult to challenge the voting laws enacted by the United Nations. Republican lawmakers in several states following the 2020 Election.

Last week, the Ministry of Justice sued Georgia on its new voting measures, claiming that they violate the Voting Rights Act, among other laws.

The other case, in California, brought together an unusually large coalition of liberal and conservative groups in favor of two nonprofits that oppose the state’s requirement to provide the names of major donors.

The information is already provided to the Internal Revenue Service, and California says the information remains private and helps it prevent fraud in charitable donations. But nonprofits, including one linked to billionaire Charles Koch, say the risk of disclosure could deter donors.

A decision for charities seemed likely based on arguments in April. The outcome could take on increased significance if the judges raise questions about the disclosure requirements of federal campaign contributions, which so far have not been altered in high court rulings that have otherwise loosened the reins of the government. money in politics.

The high court has already given opinions in its other major mandate cases. In recent weeks he rejected the latest major Republican-led effort to bring down the national healthcare law known as “Obamacare” and sided with a Catholic foster care agency that had a religious objection to working with same-sex couples.

The judges also sided with the students in two cases: prevent the NCAA from enforcing rules on some compensation schools may offer to athletes and ruling that a school violated the right to speak of a cheerleader who got kicked from junior varsity squad for vulgar social media post.