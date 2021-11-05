World
Kerry: US, Russia and China have meaningful talks: US Climate Envoy John Kerry – Times of India
GLASGOW: American envoy for climate John Kerry says US climate negotiators are having meaningful talks with their Russian and Chinese counterparts at the UN summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
This is despite the Russian president Vladimir Poutine and Chinese President Xi Jinping skips world leaders’ round of climate talks, a move that has sparked complaints from the US president Joe biden when he came a few days ago.
Kerry told reporters he was late for a press conference on Friday because Americans spoke with Russian officials at the summit about efforts to reduce pollution from methane, a powerful climate-harmful gas.
“We were talking about how we could deal with the methane, possibly work together,” Kerry said of the Russians.
“And we’re meeting with China here, and we’ve been talking for several days to try to determine if there is any common ground, as a way to try to move forward,” Kerry said. “There is a sense of urgency.
Last weekend, Biden criticized Xi and Putin for not “showing up” for lack of further progress in the Group of 20 climate talks on the eve of the summit. China is currently the world’s largest emitter of climate-damaging fossil fuel emitters, the United States the second, and Russia in the top five.
