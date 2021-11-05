World

Kerry: US, Russia and China have meaningful talks: US Climate Envoy John Kerry – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 9 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

GLASGOW: American envoy for climate John Kerry says US climate negotiators are having meaningful talks with their Russian and Chinese counterparts at the UN summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
This is despite the Russian president Vladimir Poutine and Chinese President Xi Jinping skips world leaders’ round of climate talks, a move that has sparked complaints from the US president Joe biden when he came a few days ago.
Kerry told reporters he was late for a press conference on Friday because Americans spoke with Russian officials at the summit about efforts to reduce pollution from methane, a powerful climate-harmful gas.
“We were talking about how we could deal with the methane, possibly work together,” Kerry said of the Russians.
“And we’re meeting with China here, and we’ve been talking for several days to try to determine if there is any common ground, as a way to try to move forward,” Kerry said. “There is a sense of urgency.
Last weekend, Biden criticized Xi and Putin for not “showing up” for lack of further progress in the Group of 20 climate talks on the eve of the summit. China is currently the world’s largest emitter of climate-damaging fossil fuel emitters, the United States the second, and Russia in the top five.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 9 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Ahmaud Arbery killed on the basis of speculation, US prosecutor says

1 hour ago

As humanitarian crisis engulfs Afghanistan, education can’t wait urgently calls for access to quality learning for all children

2 hours ago

UN rights panel presses Sudan for coup

3 hours ago

Former Justice Ministry lawyer interrupts testimony on January 6

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button