Kerry urges major nations to ‘significant absolute reductions’ in emissions by 2030

John Kerry, President Biden’s special climate envoy, will press all major economies today to commit to “significant absolute reductions” in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 .

Why is this important: Comments, part of what is billed as a “great political speech” in London, give a better idea of ​​where the United States stands ahead of the critical United Nations climate summit this fall.

Quick setting: Kerry’s remarks are likely to be addressed to major emitters, including China, the world’s largest, which so far has pledged to only peak in emissions before 2030.

And after: Kerry will say there is still time to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels – the most ambitious goal of the Paris agreement – but only with significant reductions this decade .

“This is the only way to put the world on a credible path to global net zero by the middle of the century,” he will say, according to excerpts shared by assistants.

“We are already seeing dramatic consequences with a warming of 1.2 ° C. To consider doubling that is inviting disaster,” said Kerry.

