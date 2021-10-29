Kenyatta, President of Kenya: Africa is at a crossroads

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Thursday that Africa is at a crossroads, ready on the one hand to reap the economic benefits of its young population and economic reforms, but in the face of to the spread of terrorism and insurgency, on the other hand, which challenges almost the 54 nations of the continent.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo highlighted the multiple threats to the territorial integrity of some African countries, many civilians facing serious threats and instability in some countries complicated by the interests of different actors not only in areas of conflict but also outside the continent.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also cited “disturbing trends” in Africa – too many countries where the military has taken power and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which has exacerbated “poverty , inequalities and all the factors of conflict “.

Their briefings at a virtual meeting of the United Nations Security Council on cooperation between the United Nations and the African Union highlighted the challenges and conflicts facing the continent, where less than 5% of the population was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kenyatta, whose country is chairing the council this month and chaired the meeting, said in the wake of the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew longtime Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi and divided the country between rival governments, the rise of al-Qaida and the Islamic State. extremist groups, “and the emergence of national terrorist groups funded by international actors pose serious socio-economic challenges for Africa.”

This was exacerbated by a recent wave of coups “which we thought we had left behind” and the pandemic which reversed economic gains “and plunged large numbers of Africans into the poverty they had escaped after the last two decades of economic growth, ”he said. The effects of climate change “also increase social and economic fragility and exacerbate resource conflicts,” he said.

Like the Cold War between the United States and the former Soviet Union, Kenyatta said that the “voids” created by these negative events “precipitated the intervention of new external actors, which often aggravated the crisis and attracted geopolitical rivals “.

“And these rivalries are unfortunately at the cost of African lives and our stability,” said the Kenyan president.

Akufo-Addo from Ghana highlighted what is happening in the Sahel, the Lake Chad region and parts of eastern, northern and central Africa “where the ongoing conflicts, the destabilizing activities of terrorists and extremists, the profit activities of conflict providers and the devastating effects The effects of climate change and COVID-19 have created a deadly cocktail with dire consequences for our socio-economic, political and security situation. “

In recent months, he said, parts of Africa have experienced further instability, citing the overthrow of constitutional governments in Mali, Chad, Guinea and now Sudan “as notable culprits”.

Guterres noted a host of disturbing developments related to coups d’état, the continuing conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region and the impact of COVID-19 on “a proliferation of militias” and the continuing threats of terrorism and violent extremism of al-Qaida, the Islamic State. and Boko Haram.

Despite these negative trends, the UN chief highlighted a number of encouraging developments in Africa, including a peaceful and inclusive election in Burkina Faso and peaceful transfers of power to Niger and Zambia following the presidential elections.

In his briefing, read by Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, Guterres praised the African people, saying they are “determined to work tirelessly for a more prosperous, sustainable and peaceful continent”.

He cited the UN’s work with the African Union and others to support the ceasefire agreement in Libya and prepare for the December elections and his support for AU-led negotiations on the issue. controversial dam that Ethiopia is building on the main tributary of the Nile. River that Egypt and Sudan say will cut off critical water supplies. He said United Nations missions and country teams in Africa are also supporting peace initiatives and political transitions, especially in Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Somalia. , South Sudan and Sudan.

Kenyatta of Kenya and Akufo-Addo of Ghana both said the African Union has taken steps to prevent conflict, promote peace and repel terrorist groups. The AU’s “Silence The Guns” campaign to end conflicts on the continent has been extended from 2020 to 2030.

“What has been lacking, however, is global solidarity and burden sharing,” said the Ghanaian president.

He called for an intensification of UN-AU consultations, in particular to address the root causes of conflicts by targeting the lack of jobs for young people and the exclusion of women, and to promote the AU’s use of preventive diplomacy.

Akufo-Addo noted that over 70% of conflict issues on the Security Council’s agenda concern Africa and that “although prevention is less celebrated, $ 1 spent to prevent conflict is worth a little more. of 10 times its value to resolve a conflict once it has arisen. . “

Kenyatta called on the UN, AU and regional groups to take bold action to renew Africa’s “security architecture”.

“Together, we can enable African states and regions to overcome insecurity in the Sahel, the Horn of Africa, Central Africa and in countries grappling with dangerous insurgent and terrorist groups,” he said. declared.