Kenya’s BBI stuck in scathing verdict by President Kenyatta

President Kenyatta (left) and Mr Odinga launched the BBI initiative after the controversial 2017 elections

In a scathing decision, five Kenya High Court justices blocked a government-backed plan to make fundamental changes to the country’s constitution.

The ruling is arguably the most important ruling by Kenyan courts since President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election victory was overturned in 2017.

The judges said the constitution amendment bill, commonly known as the Bridge Building Initiative (BBI), was irregular, illegal and unconstitutional.

President Kenyatta and his political enemy turned ally Raila Odinga unveiled the initiative after a truce following the controversial 2017 elections, which saw fierce clashes across the country.

The debate has dominated Kenyan politics for the past two years and is closely linked to the battle to succeed Kenyatta, who is due to step down next year.

The two leaders said the initiative, which proposes, among other things, the expansion of the executive arm of the government, would make the country’s politics more inclusive.

But critics say it is a selfish move to reward political dynasties, and that it will lead to a bloated parliament and executive that Kenya – a country already burdened with debt – cannot afford.

The BBI bill had been passed by the National Assembly and Senate ahead of Thursday’s court ruling and was awaiting approval from the president, after which Kenyans reportedly headed for a referendum ahead of next year’s elections.

What did the judges say?

In a four-hour televised decision, they said President Kenyatta violated the constitution by initiating a process that should have been started by ordinary citizens.

They also ruled that the BBI constitutional committee, a body created by the president, was illegal, adding that Mr. Kenyatta had failed the test of leadership and integrity.

They warned that the president could be sued in a personal capacity.

You might also be interested in:

The court also said the five million signatures collected by the BBI task force to support the initiative did not make it a citizen-driven process.

The story continues

“A popular initiative to change the constitution can only be launched by the people and not by the government,” the judges said.

The statement creates the grounds for the president’s impeachment, but it is unlikely that the parliament, which had already passed the bill, would dare to challenge President Kenyatta.

What are the BBI proposals?

The initiative proposes the creation of a prime minister’s post, at least 70 new constituencies and an affirmative action clause that could create up to 300 new unelected MPs.

President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga argue that the proposed constitutional changes will end the winner’s structure in Kenyan politics, which is often followed by deadly violence.

But some argue that the current constitution that was enacted in 2010 was the product of consensus and had served the country well despite relentless attempts by politicians to undermine it.

It was the product of the political crisis after the 2008 post-election violence that killed more than 1,500 people and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

What was the reaction?

The judges put an end to “a rampant coup d’etat by a kleptocracy trying to entrench itself in power,” activist Okiya Omtatah, who initially challenged the initiative in court, said on the program. BBC Focus on Africa.

“The courts have affirmed the rule of law. Kenya is a constitutional democracy where the executive and parliament have limited power. Anything they do outside the bounds of the law is null and void,” a- he declared.

He added: “The public good is contained in the law, so if you want to do anything, let us do it according to the law.”

The president of the Law Society of Kenya shared a video of himself dancing, with a message on Twitter saying: “Reggae has been stopped”.

The BBI initiative had been dubbed reggae, with its supporters adopting Lucky Dube’s song “No one can stop reggae” as a rallying call.

However, Paul Mwangi, who was part of the BBI secretariat, said the High Court’s decision was “pure politics”.

“It was the tribunal that was literally stepping into the political arena to push an agenda that had nothing to do with the legal issues that were there,” Mwangi told Focus on Africa.

“We will appeal to the Supreme Court if necessary and we are confident that they will see that these are not legal issues being resolved,” he added.

What is the political impact?

The decision is a blow to Mr. Kenyatta who has put his legacy into it.

The stakes were so high that MPs have reportedly received bribes of $ 1,000 (£ 700), to support him in parliament, a member of the National Assembly told the BBC.

Even though the attorney general has indicated that the government will appeal the High Court’s ruling, legal observers believe a favorable outcome is unlikely.

Mr Kenyatta has had a contentious relationship with the judiciary since the Supreme Court overturned his election four years ago, forcing a re-execution. At the time, he warned that he would “fix” the courts.

He has ignored several court orders in recent years and some have speculated that he might do the same after Thursday’s judgment.

Mr. Odinga’s supporters have made him a political force in Kenyan politics

The move is also a blow to Mr. Odinga, a dean of Kenyan politics for four decades.

For a politician who has defied huge odds in the past, the judgment is possibly his biggest political setback yet, as he planned to use the BBI wave to kick off his fifth presidential bid next year.

But one man celebrating the development is Vice President Willian Ruto, who has been sidelined by Mr. Kenyatta since he started working with Mr. Odinga.

Mr Ruto, who is also considering running for president, had opposed the BBI initiative.

He tweeted after the decision: “There is God in heaven who loves Kenya immeasurably.”