Kenyans join fight to end FGM

“Why female circumcision? ” attach

Disclaimer: Some readers may find parts of this article upsetting.

John can barely remember a time when having sex with his wife didn’t end with her in tears.

It was just too painful because she had undergone female genital mutilation (FGM).

“Every time I go to Martha’s, she pulls back, curls up like a child. She cries, begging me to leave her alone. She doesn’t want to have sex anymore,” the 40-year-old said.

John and Martha are from the Kenyan community of Marakwet in western Kenya.

Although FGM is illegal in Kenya, girls in their community often undergo FGM between the ages of 12 and 17, as a rite of passage for marriage.

Martha was circumcised at the age of 15.

Sex as a test of endurance

“It is painful when we have sex. I would like this practice to stop,” she said, adding that it had also made childbirth very difficult for her.

Recounting their first sexual experience, the couple describe it as traumatic.

Martha says she felt a lot of pain and that was not how she imagined sex would be. She had to ask her husband to stop.

“I didn’t realize part of her [vulva] had been sewn up, leaving only the urethra and a small vaginal opening, ”John told the BBC.

“I try to be very compassionate with my wife. I don’t want her to feel like I don’t respect her, yet we’re a couple.”

They lived in agony with little hope that things would ever change – not just for them, but they feared for their young daughter as well.

That was until John heard about an anti-FGM campaign meeting in his village, targeting men.

At anti-FGM workshops, like this one in another community, men learn about the physical impact of the practice

He says this awakened him to the dangers the practice posed to women. It changed his attitude and he learned that as a man he could help stop it.

“After all, it’s men who have a say in children and if I say my child won’t be cut, then she won’t.”

It is a transformation that Moses and his wife Joséphine, also members of the Marakwet community, adopted.

The couple, married for almost 25 years, have also had a difficult sex life due to FGM.

The story continues

Josephine was cut at a young age and describes their sex life as a test of endurance.

“It’s still painful but I’ve learned to persevere.”

Josephine says the couple thought they were alone in their struggle until they met other couples struggling with similar challenges.

“Shame and ridiculous”

Discussing sex and related topics such as FGM is still taboo in many Kenyan communities, especially among men.

“No one told me anything about having sex, especially with a FGM survivor. Even now, it’s considered a private matter,” John says, laughing at the idea of ​​sex. can be discussed openly in their community.

This woman from Mombasa, Kenya shows off the razor blade she used on girls’ genitals

In addition, men who speak out against FGM can be seen as traitors, attacking a long-standing cultural practice.

In 2014, it was estimated that four million Kenyan women, or about one-fifth of the female population, had undergone some form of FGM. In most practicing communities, it is considered a prerequisite for marriage.

“In the old days, if a person refused to undergo FGM, they would never find a husband,” says Josephine, “and if they did, they would never be fully accepted on this farm. ridicule their people. “

Dr Tamarry Esho, who researches and campaigns against FGM, says that of Kenya’s 42 recognized communities, only four have not historically practiced FGM.

And some still do.

“This is a deeply rooted cultural practice. A lot of people still think it’s their right, ”says Dr Esho.

“Men are the decision makers”

But attitudes in many communities have changed and Kenya is considered one of the most progressive countries in Africa on the issue. It is now estimated that just over one in 10 adolescent girls aged 15 to 19 have undergone FGM, against nearly 50% in 1974.

Tony Mwebia, founder of the Men End FGM Foundation, which trains community champions to fight FGM, says men can make a difference.

“In communities practicing FGM in Kenya, while it is women who cut their peers, men are the decision-makers. However, they have no idea what is being cut, how it is done, and what damage is done to women.

“Once [the men] understand the message, then that’s a big change. They have the platforms, they have the audience, they have influence, ”he says.

After attending the anti-FGM meeting, John decided that his daughter would not be cut.

He was also able to articulate something that he says a lot of men aren’t ready to admit.

“FGM also affects men. [emotional] pain but just persevere. Some cultures say that FGM reduces the perceived promiscuity of women. FGM only reduces the love between a man and his wife. “

For women like Josephine, having male allies makes all the difference, especially in a patriarchal society.

“We used to feel helpless, not anymore. As a survivor, when my husband says he doesn’t want FGM for our daughters, I am happy. Our neighbors have also followed suit. They say their daughter will not be cut. “

* The names of couples interviewed for this article have been changed to protect their identities.

The four types of FGM:

Type 1: clitoridectomy. It is the total or partial removal of the sensitive clitoris and its surrounding skin.

Type 2: Excision. Partial or total removal of the clitoris as well as the removal of the labia minora or internal skin folds surrounding the vagina.

Type 3: Infibulation. Cutting and repositioning the labia minora and labia majora – the outer skin folds that surround the vagina. This often includes stitching to leave only a small space.

Type 4: This covers all other harmful procedures such as pricking, piercing, incising, scratching and cauterizing the clitoris or genital area.