Kenyans find rural lifeline after exodus from Covid town

Geoffrey Barasa is now a farmer in western Kenya after losing his two jobs in Nairobi

If the coronavirus pandemic had not happened, it is likely that Jack Onyango would still live alone, work in Kenya’s capital, and send money back to his wife and children in his remote rural home.

Like so many Kenyans, he moved to Nairobi when he was young, convinced that this was where the country’s economic opportunities lay.

But life in the capital was not easy. Mr. Onyango could only afford to return home to see his family in Kisumu County, in the west of the country, only once a year.

He would go to Christmas paying 2,000 Kenyan shillings ($ 18; £ 13) for the bus ride – and he also had to bring goods with him, like sugar.

When the virus hit in 2020, authorities introduced strict lockdown restrictions and like many others, Mr. Onyango was left out of work.

While governments in other parts of the world paid partial wages to those who lost their jobs during the pandemic, in Kenya there was no such support.

Jack Onyango would only see his family in Nyakach village once a year

“There was nowhere to find the money to pay the rent and feed my young family,” he says.

Seeing no way to stay in town, he decides to return home to his village in July of the same year.

“I was worried but I played,” says Onyango. “At home, there was no rent, no electricity or water bill, unlike in Nairobi where everything was about money.

He started growing local tomatoes and green vegetables such as African cabbage and African nightshade on 1.5 acres (0.6 hectares) of land that once belonged to his grandfather.

He sold the produce to neighbors and vendors, who brought them to the local market.

With birds chirping loudly in the background as he talks to me on the phone, he tells me the unexpected move turned out for the best.

“The money I get from what I do now is way more than what I used to earn working in Nairobi.

“My oldest daughter is 16. I saw them once a year. In fact, the corona has been a blessing to me.”

Country shrine

International development charity World Neighbors says Onyango’s experience is part of a larger reverse migration trend, triggered by the pandemic.

“Covid-19 took everyone by surprise,” said Chris Macoloo, the organization’s Africa region director.

“Most of the people were made redundant, and because they live day to day, they couldn’t feed themselves, they couldn’t pay rent, and they couldn’t send money to their families.

“So a good number have migrated from cities to their rural areas.”

He says the campaign has offered a lifeline for many.

“In Africa, we are the children of two worlds. We have one leg in the city and the other in the countryside. It helped because if we didn’t have that, they really would have had serious problems.”

Almost 750,000 jobs were lost in Kenya in 2020, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

A recent agency report said various sectors of the economy have been affected by Covid containment measures, and total employment, excluding small-scale agriculture and pastoral activities, contracted by 4.1 % to 17.4 million.

Small-scale farming is helping many communities weather the pandemic

During the first coronavirus lockdowns, the Kenyan government banned travel between some major cities, raising concerns over regional food security in areas that do not produce a lot of local produce.

As a result, many internal migrants who returned home to rural areas turned to growing vegetables themselves.

Matter of pride

Geoffrey Barasa is another Kenyan who left the city life behind. The 46-year-old held two jobs in Nairobi.

Geoffrey Barasa also breeds

He was employed as a casual worker and did odd jobs in the industrial area of ​​the city and he also ran a small business buying pieces of chicken at a market and selling them for a profit in his local store.

He moved to town when he was young after college, saying “it was [a matter of] pride to work in the city then “.

Mr. Barasa married and lived in Nairobi with his wife and four children.

But when the first cases of the coronavirus were reported in Kenya, it all fell apart. He lost his casual job and was forced to shut down his chicken business.

“At that time, there was no movement of people so I didn’t have enough customers to buy my goods. I was forced to close the store and come back to the village, ”says Mr. Barasa.

“This period has been very difficult for me.”

In September 2020, he decided to move his family to his rural village in Busia County, not far from the edge of Lake Victoria.

He started growing pumpkins, millet, tomatoes and kale – and now sells the produce to the local community. Today he also raises pigs and chickens.

“At first I was so worried about how I was going to spend my life at home, but now I’m comfortable. I am well off compared to when I was in Nairobi. I am very happy to return home to the village.

Mr Barasa said he would urge others who returned home during the pandemic to make it a permanent move: “I can’t advise them to go back to town.”

Silver lining

According to Mr Macoloo, the coronavirus pandemic is the second time in recent memory that Kenyans have been asked to reassess what he calls “the myth that everything is rosy in the city”.

“During the post-election violence of 2007-08, most people also returned to the countryside to try and see if they could survive.

“But the electoral issues were resolved much faster and the economy was not closed in the same way,” he said.

“Once security was restored, they were able to easily pick up the pieces.

“No one knew there were positive things that would come out of the pandemic,” he adds.

“We weren’t expecting it, it came, and I think we should take advantage of it. They say there’s a silver lining in every cloud.”

