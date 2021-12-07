Kenyan policeman kills six people including his wife

Kenyan police call incident “sad”

A police officer in Kenya shot dead his wife and five others with an AK-47 in the early hours of Tuesday morning, officials said.

A neighbor heard “a loud bang” from the policeman’s home at 1:00 am local time, according to a police report.

The policeman then engaged in what authorities call a “shootout” in Kabete, near the capital, Nairobi, killing five other people.

The officer then committed suicide, according to a police statement.

The motive for the killings is unclear, but police said the couple had an argument, according to the AFP news agency.

“We are told the couple had problems and had argued before,” Police Chief Francis Wahome told AFP.

The policeman, who authorities identified as Constable Benson Imbasi, “began frenetically shooting innocent members of the public” after killing his own wife, whom they named Carol, according to the report. police.

Two motorcycle taxi drivers were among the other victims. Two other people were injured and are hospitalized.