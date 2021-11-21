Kenyan police investigate death of BBC employee in Nairobi

Kate Mitchell was found dead in Kenya’s capital Nairobi on Friday (file image)

Kenyan police have opened an investigation after a BBC staff member was found dead in the capital Nairobi.

Kate Mitchell, a British national who worked for BBC Media Action in several African countries, died on Friday.

BBC Media Action is the company’s international charity and its projects focus on using media and communication to tackle inequalities around the world.

Ms Mitchell’s death at a city hotel is not believed to be related to her work for the organization.

And while the exact circumstances of his death remain unclear, police told local media they were investigating the murder and exploring possible motives.

“The alleged culprit (…) jumped from the eighth floor of the hotel through the bedroom window after feeling that hotel security might be after him,” the police commander told reporters. Nairobi Regional, Augustine Nthumbi.

Ms Mitchell recently worked for the BBC Media Action office in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

“We are all shocked and horrified by this terrible news,” Caroline Nursey, CEO of BBC Media Action, said in a statement.

“Kate was a highly valued member of staff, who worked as a senior project manager and had been with us for fourteen years. She was well known throughout our organization, especially by our teams in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Zambia and in London .

“We send our deepest condolences to his family and to his many friends around the world,” she added.