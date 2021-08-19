Kenyan guard who wrote about abuse in Qatar fined, leaves country

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – A Kenyan security guard who wrote convincing dispatches under a pseudonym about the challenges of living as a low-wage worker in Qatar and advocated for their rights has been released from detention months and left the Arab Gulf country after paying a fine, activists said Thursday.

Malcolm Bidali, 28, was fined $ 6,800 and had his cell phone and social media accounts seized by Qatari authorities, rights groups said in a statement. A migrant rights group paid for the fine.

Qatari authorities condemn Bidali for sharing “fake news” showing the limits of expression in the Arab Gulf country which will host the next 2022 FIFA World Cup. The human rights group claims that Bidali’s conviction was “handed down without him ever being formally charged, brought to court or even informed of the nature of the criminal charges he was facing” .

“While we are relieved that Malcolm Bidali’s ordeal is over and he has finally been able to leave Qatar, he should never have been detained in the first place,” the groups said. “It has always been clear that he is being penalized for his human rights activism, and this unfair ‘condemnation’ for spreading ‘false information’ only confirms that.

The Qatari government did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday. Qatar is home to the state-funded Al Jazeera satellite information network. However, expression in the country remains tightly controlled.

Analysts also say Bidali found himself the target of a phishing attack that could have revealed his location just before his arrest..