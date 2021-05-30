Kenyan arrested in Qatar, initially targeted by phishing attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – A Kenyan security guard now faces charges in Qatar after writing convincing accounts of being a low-paid worker there being the target of a phishing attack just before his arrest, analysts said.

While Amnesty International and Citizen Lab analysts said they were unable to say who was targeting Malcolm Bidali, the phishing attack reflected other attacks previously carried out by Gulf Arab sheikhs targeting dissidents and political opposition. It would also require access to confidential information stored by telecommunications companies, usually only disclosed to government officials or security forces, in order to be useful as well.

Ooredoo and Vodafone Qatar, the two main internet providers in Qatar, did not respond to requests for comment. Qatar also did not respond to questions about the phishing attack targeting Bidali.

The week-long detention of Bidali, 28, in an undisclosed location precedes Qatar’s organization of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has once again raised questions about freedom of expression in the small country rich in energy before the tournament.

“There is no evidence that he is being held for anything other than his legitimate human rights work – for exercising his freedom of expression and shining the spotlight on Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers,” recently wrote several human rights organizations campaigning for Bidali’s release. .

Late Saturday night, Qatar said in a statement that Bidali had been “formally charged with offenses relating to payments received by a foreign agent for the creation and dissemination of disinformation within the state of Qatar.” The statement did not develop or offer any evidence to support the claim.

If convicted under Article 120 of the Qatari Penal Code, which uses language similar to that of the Qatari statement, Bidali could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 15,000 Qatari riyals ( $ 4000). Early last year, Qatar also amended its penal code to allow prison terms of up to five years and a fine of 100,000 Qatari riyals ($ 27,500) for anyone publishing “rumors or false or malicious statements or news or sensational propaganda, ”according to Human Regard on Rights.

Bidali worked 12 hours a day as a security guard. In his spare time, he wrote under the pseudonym “Noah” about his experiences as a caretaker, including trying to improve his workers’ housing and life challenges. His essays have even at times hailed Qatar as “a trendsetter in many fields”.

The reason for Bidali’s detention remains unclear. A few days earlier, he spoke and briefly appeared on a video conference with civil society groups and unions describing his experiences. The Kenyan Embassy in Qatar did not respond to a request for comment.

At the time of his speech, Bidali clicked on a link sent to him by a Twitter user which initially appeared to be a Human Rights Watch video. But instead, he posted it on a decoy YouTube page that “could have enabled attackers to obtain his IP address, which could have been used to identify and locate him,” Amnesty said. An IP address is a numeric designation that identifies its location on the Internet.

“In about 10 minutes, almost any technician can set up a website to capture the IP address of someone who clicks,” said Bill Marczak, senior researcher at Citizen Lab, who also came to the same conclusion. than Amnesty. “The hard part is converting the IP address to a real name and a real address.”

This usually requires access to private information held by Internet service providers that only themselves or governments can usually access.

Twitter then suspended the account that targeted Bidali with the phishing attack. The San Francisco-based social media company did not respond to questions about the suspension.

Qatar is home to the state-funded Al Jazeera satellite information network. However, expression in the country remains tightly controlled.

