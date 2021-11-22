Kenya will impose widespread restrictions on unvaccinated people from next month.

NAIROBI, Kenya – Kenya will require people to show proof of coronavirus vaccination to enter many businesses, restaurants and government offices starting next month, a major policy change that has sparked outrage in a country where less than 5% of the total population is fully immunized.

Mutahi Kagwe, the cabinet secretary for health, said on Sunday he was concerned about a slowdown in vaccinations and hoped the new rules would persuade more people to get vaccinated. With schools shutting down and the country heading into the holiday season, he said there were concerns that people were becoming complacent about public health measures, including social distancing and wearing of masks.

The new measure was quickly criticized by lawyers, activists and the public, who warned of a strict vaccination mandate just weeks after a long-standing nationwide nighttime curfew was lifted that slowed down economic activity.

“This is clearly unconstitutional,” Waikwa Wanyoike, a prominent constitutional lawyer, said of the mandate, adding that using “threats” to vaccinate more people would only create more apprehension about vaccines. . “The demand may be fair in terms of demand for vaccination from the greatest number, but the approach is wrong,” he said in a telephone interview.