Kenya will impose widespread restrictions on unvaccinated people from next month.
NAIROBI, Kenya – Kenya will require people to show proof of coronavirus vaccination to enter many businesses, restaurants and government offices starting next month, a major policy change that has sparked outrage in a country where less than 5% of the total population is fully immunized.
Mutahi Kagwe, the cabinet secretary for health, said on Sunday he was concerned about a slowdown in vaccinations and hoped the new rules would persuade more people to get vaccinated. With schools shutting down and the country heading into the holiday season, he said there were concerns that people were becoming complacent about public health measures, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
The new measure was quickly criticized by lawyers, activists and the public, who warned of a strict vaccination mandate just weeks after a long-standing nationwide nighttime curfew was lifted that slowed down economic activity.
“This is clearly unconstitutional,” Waikwa Wanyoike, a prominent constitutional lawyer, said of the mandate, adding that using “threats” to vaccinate more people would only create more apprehension about vaccines. . “The demand may be fair in terms of demand for vaccination from the greatest number, but the approach is wrong,” he said in a telephone interview.
Immunization campaigns in Kenya have been hampered by a lack of funding. There have been few awareness campaigns. There are also no generalized vaccination sites. Authorities sometimes rushed to access or purchase the cold storage facilities needed to store the shots.
The new rules will also extend to those planning to visit hospitals, prisons, restaurants, bars, national parks and any business serving 50 or more people per day. Drivers of public transport, as well as pilots and flight attendants, must always carry proof of vaccination. In addition, European visitors will need to be fully vaccinated to enter Kenya.
The new rules are the most extensive introduced on the continent to date, according to Dr Githinji Gitahi, who sits on the board of directors of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Zimbabwe has demanded that officials get vaccinated and demands that worshipers in places of worship produce proof of vaccination. Uganda demands that all teachers and health workers be immunized while Namibia has flouted the idea.
Kenya has recorded more than 254,700 cases and 5,328 deaths from the coronavirus. Although average case rates have declined in recent weeks, the delay in vaccinations and the spread of the more contagious Delta variant had submerged the country’s health system. Kenya hopes to vaccinate at least 30 million people by the end of 2022, but like many African countries, it has also had difficulty accessing vaccines.
The new restrictions have been met with skepticism, with many lamenting its impracticality. Some pointed to the low vaccination rates among the adult population, with only 8.8% of them fully vaccinated. Others said the warrant could open the door to more corruption, bribes and the proliferation of fake vaccine certificates.
Critics said the government should not only make sure vaccines are available to everyone, but should also come up with better strategies to tackle misinformation and resistance to vaccination.
Irungu Houghton, executive director of Amnesty International Kenya, said the new mandate, in its current form, risked depriving people of their right not only to work, but also to access essential services such as health and education. ‘education.
“This proposal risks domesticating global vaccine apartheid and creating those who have rights and those who don’t,” Houghton said. said in a press release.