Kenya avocado farm faces more abuse complaints

Mudhikwa Musau accuses a security guard in Kakuzi of rape.

Two women who say they were raped by security guards at Kakuzi Farm in Kenya spoke of their ordeals.

Their claims come as the agribusiness seeks to prosecute Kenyan human rights groups for what it says are bogus allegations of abuse.

Critics say the Kakuzi lawsuit is aimed at recovering contracts recently lost in a supermarket boycott in the UK.

The company told the BBC that the new allegations should be investigated and that it does not tolerate wrongdoers.

Mudhikwa Musau, 88, lives in a village within walking distance of the tree-lined perimeter of the vast farmland of Kakuzi in central Kenya.

She says that in 2009, she was violently raped by one of the company’s security guards. Speaking in the local language of Kamba, she shows how the alleged assault was carried out.

“I was grabbed like that and he grabbed me here like that. I was taken around. He got up and stepped on me. He stepped on my neck. He held my neck and turned it over. It covered my mouth as I screamed. “

Mudhikwa Musau says she went to the police after filing her complaint, but never heard from the case again.

Marium Wanja, 65, also came forward. She says she gave Kakuzi security guards two children in the 1990s.

Marium Wanja says her marriage was broken up after two Kakuzi security guards allegedly raped her.

“I was raped by the Kakuzi security guards and it cost me my marriage,” she said.

“The second time after being raped, [my husband] said I’m tired now. I handed you over to the Kakuzi security guards. Go and stay with the security guards. “

Over the past 30 years, dozens of shocking allegations have been made against the Kakuzi guards by members of the local community. The charges include rape, assault and even murder.

British supermarkets took action last year. Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Lidl boycotted Kakuzi, suspending all orders for their products.

Women’s safety

Allegations of human rights abuses caught the attention of British grocers when a lawsuit representing 79 Kenyans was filed in the High Court of England last October, brought by British law firm Leigh Day.

The story continues

Among the applicants were the parents of a young man accused of robbing a lawyer. He was reportedly beaten to death by Kakuzi security officers.

David Ndambuki, a former employee who fought for better labor rights at the company, says due process should have been followed instead: “For me, this person was supposed to be arrested and brought to trial. in justice.

Kakuzi’s UK parent company Camellia settled the group’s lawsuit in February, accepting a payment of £ 4.6million ($ 6.5million), without accepting responsibility for any of the allegations.

Kakuzi pledged to develop a new grievance mechanism, build new access roads for local villagers and employ female security officers.

The company also commissioned a private consulting firm to conduct an independent human rights assessment. The company, called Ibis, told the BBC it is currently collecting information for its assessment.

But while, on the one hand, Kakuzi has taken steps to address concerns about allegations of human rights violations, on the other hand, he is suing the Kenya Human Rights Commission and a local NGO called Ndula. Resource Center.

Kakuzi accuses the groups of making unfounded allegations over historic allegations of abuse in a joint statement they issued when the UK settlement was reached.

In response to questions from the BBC on why Kakuzi decided to take legal action in Kenyan courts after its parent company settled the previous case, the company wrote: Book and sued by the criminal justice system .

“To date, the KHRC has refused to provide this evidence, which constitutes a violation of constitutional rights. In addition, she continues to deliberately distort the facts on unrelated cases.

British supermarkets

And in response to the claims of the two women who spoke to the BBC, Kakuzi added: “These are very serious allegations and like all allegations must be taken with the seriousness they deserve. Evidence must be provided to the authorities. Kenyan survey.

“Kakuzi will of course fully cooperate in such a process – we do not tolerate wrongdoers in our business or our community.”

Kakuzi, which grows nuts, pineapples, timber and cattle alongside avocados, is looking forward to a resumption of orders by European customers next season.

While UK supermarkets say they have yet to resume shopping from Kakuzi, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Lidl have told the BBC they are monitoring the company to see if any improvements are made to practices.

Mary Kambo of the Kenya Human Rights Commission says: “We are appealing to the UK market … we are not asking them to do a cut and run, but really to leverage their position as a market.

Mary Kambo of the KHRC says Kakuzi’s legal fight is designed to win back clients in the UK.

Regarding Kakuzi’s lawsuit, she said: “[It’s] obviously intended to re-attract the UK market, but I’m not sure that’s the best way.

“I think Kakuzi is doing more harm than good … The communities will now speak up and say that we have been harmed.”

Villagers living in and around Kakuzi Farm will be watching closely if the financial strength of overseas supermarkets can bring about real change on the ground.