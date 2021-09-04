Kentucky schools struggle as coronavirus outbreaks shut down entire districts.
About a fifth of Kentucky’s school districts have had to close temporarily since classes began last month due to coronavirus infections, an indication of the dire impact of the latest wave of the virus on the state.
Kentucky recently hit its highest levels of cases and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic, in large part due to the highly infectious Delta variant. Hospitals are overwhelmed, and Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he deployed the national guard to help healthcare professionals.
The increase in cases has also affected schoolchildren in Kentucky, hundreds of thousands of whom are under the age of 12 and therefore are not eligible for vaccination. “More children are receiving Covid right now than we ever imagined,” Mr Beshear said at a press conference on Monday.
As of Friday, 34 of the state’s 171 school districts had closed at some point in the new school year due to infections and quarantines, said Josh Shoulta, spokesperson for the Kentucky School Boards Association.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has focused on returning to classes in person, ideally with as many people as possible vaccinated and measures like universal masking in place. But these measures have become politically heavy. Anti-mask protesters protesting Washington state’s mask mandate in schools on Friday forced several close in the south of the city of Vancouver (named after the same 18th century British captain as the younger but much larger city in Canada).
Many states are in the midst of their worst pandemic wave since last winter, and children are an integral part of it. According to data collected by the American Academy of Pediatrics the number of cases in children has increased exponentially from about 38,000 cases in the week ending July 22 to nearly 204,000 for the last full week of August. Covid pediatric hospitalizations are skyrocketing.
In August, Governor Beshear, a Democrat, repealed a decree requiring the wearing of masks in schools after the state Supreme Court upheld laws passed by the Republican-led state legislature limiting its power. However, the Kentucky Department of Education has implemented a mask requirement for public schools, in line with federal recommendations to make resuming in-person schooling as safe as possible.
Education Ministry spokesperson Toni Konz Tatman said the mask rule appeared to make a difference based on the experience of some districts. “We had a few districts that opened before the regulation was passed and their number of quarantines was considerably higher,” she said.
The reopening of schools has also been complicated by a shortage of staff, especially substitute teachers and bus drivers, which has been significantly worsened by coronavirus infections and rampant quarantines, Ms Tatman said.
“Our districts attract all the people they can, they really exhaust all the possibilities, but when they get to the point where they can’t do it, they shut down,” she said.
So far, the hope for normalcy that many educators and parents had entertained has not come true, she said.
“I think a lot of people were hoping we could start the year differently,” Ms. Tatman said. “It just isn’t.”
Source link