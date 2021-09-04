Kentucky schools struggle as coronavirus outbreaks shut down entire districts.

About a fifth of Kentucky’s school districts have had to close temporarily since classes began last month due to coronavirus infections, an indication of the dire impact of the latest wave of the virus on the state.

Kentucky recently hit its highest levels of cases and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic, in large part due to the highly infectious Delta variant. Hospitals are overwhelmed, and Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he deployed the national guard to help healthcare professionals.

The increase in cases has also affected schoolchildren in Kentucky, hundreds of thousands of whom are under the age of 12 and therefore are not eligible for vaccination. “More children are receiving Covid right now than we ever imagined,” Mr Beshear said at a press conference on Monday.

As of Friday, 34 of the state’s 171 school districts had closed at some point in the new school year due to infections and quarantines, said Josh Shoulta, spokesperson for the Kentucky School Boards Association.