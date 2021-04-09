Kentucky governor signs bill limiting ‘no beating’ police raids

The new law is a response to the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who was shot and killed by police.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Friday signed a bill into state law restricting the use of “hands-off” raids to cases involving violent crime.

The new law is a response to the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who was shot dead by police in a misdirected drug raid in March 2020. Taylor’s death sparked national events.

“It’s a significant change. It will save lives and lead us in the right direction, ”said Beshear, a Democrat, in an address as the bill signed in the presence of Taylor’s mother, a tearful Tamika Palmer, at the Kentucky Center for African. American Heritage in Louisville.

Beshear said he was signing the bill “to make sure no other mother goes through the pain Tamika Palmer felt.”

The new law prohibits unannounced nightly drug raids like the one that killed Taylor while she was asleep. No drugs were found and it was later determined that the police raided the wrong place.

The bill signed by Beshear limits smooth searches by police to cases involving violent crimes such as murder, rape and assault and bans raids between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. This is not a total ban on the police tactics that Taylor’s family is looking for.

“While this is not the complete legislation they wanted in terms of a complete ban on non-hitting terms, they believe this is a start and a victory in a deeply divided General Assembly.” family lawyer Lonita Baker told The Associated Press. .

A protester holds up a painting of Breonna Taylor during a rally to mark the first anniversary of her death in Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Ky. On March 13, 2021 [Timothy D. Easley/AP Photo]

“Breonna’s Law” reportedly banned all arrest warrants, described penalties for officers who abuse body cameras, and ordered drug and alcohol testing of officers involved in “fatal incidents”.

No charges were filed against the officers who shot Taylor’s apartment, although two involved in the raid were terminated by the Louisville Police Department.

Amid nationwide protests, the Louisville Police Chief announced his retirement and the city of Louisville indefinitely suspended future use of the strike ban warrants.

Elsewhere, the state of Virginia passed a ban on all strike ban warrants last year. No-type warrants are not permitted in Florida and Oregon.

In September, the city of Louisville agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit by pay $ 12 million to Taylor’s family.