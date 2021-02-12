Kent variant COVID: what you need to know, in less than 500 words

The highly infectious strain, first detected in south-east England last September, has spread to more than 80 countries.

A highly infectious strain of coronavirus first detected in south-east England last September has now spread to more than 80 countries, and there are warnings that it will. “Sweep the world”.

Scientists believe that the B.1.1.7 variant could be up to 70% more infectious and about 30% more deadly than other versions of the novel coronavirus in circulation.

B.1.1.7 is defined by 23 mutations of the original strain of SARS-CoV2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.

After being registered in Kent, the variant quickly became the dominant strain of all infections in the UK.

It is not yet known whether the variant actually appeared in Kent, a county near London described as the ‘Garden of England’, due to its fruit-filled orchards and rolling countryside, or whether it is there. just been detected for the first time.

Scientists said the strain may have evolved in a single person infected with the novel coronavirus for a period of time sufficient for them to transform.

Today, B.1.1.7 accounts for about 90 percent of all new COVID-19 infections recorded in the country.

Its rapid spread in the UK fueled an increase in the number of cases and deaths and, on January 4, forced a new national lockdown.

The variant also spread outward, and quickly.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 83 countries have reported cases of the strain.

It has been detected on all continents of Earth except Antarctica.

The spread of B.1.1.7 adds to fears over two other highly infectious strains in circulation – the so-called Brazilian and South African variants, known to scientists as 20I / 501Y.V2 or B.1.351 and P.1 respectively .

At the heart of the concerns is whether the vaccines currently in use will work against the mutations.

The Brazilian and South African variants have the E484K mutation, which occurs on the virus spike protein.

The mutation is thought to help the virus escape antibodies and pass beyond the body’s immune defenses. Scientists have warned that this could weaken the effectiveness of vaccines.

For its part, the UK is convinced that the vaccines used in the country – by Oxford-AstraZeneca and another by Pfizer-BioNtech – are effective against B.1.1.7 and other variants.

But a new mutation in the B.1.1.7 strain detected recently in the city of Bristol, in southwest England, could potentially harm the shots, said Sharon Peacock, director of the COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium, at the BBC.

To date, 21 cases of the Bristol variant, which carries the E484K mutation, have been recorded.

The new mutation has been named a ‘variant of concern’ by the UK New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group.

“It is concerning that the more transmissible 1.1.7, which has swept the country, is now mutating to have this new mutation which could threaten vaccination,” Peacock said.