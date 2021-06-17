Kenneth Kaunda: Zambian first president dies at 97

Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia’s first president and one of the last of the generation of African leaders who fought colonialism, has died at the age of 97.

Kaunda was admitted to a military hospital in the capital, Lusaka on Monday, suffering from pneumonia. His assistants said he did not have Covid-19.

In the 1950s, Kaunda was a key figure in what was then Northern Rhodesia’s independence movement from Britain.

He became president after independence in 1964.

As head of the left-wing United Party for National Independence (UNIP), Kaunda went on to rule the country through decades of one-party rule.

He resigned after losing the multiparty elections in 1991.

“I am sad to report that we have lost Mzee,” Kaunda’s son Kambarage wrote on his late father’s Facebook page, using a term of respect. “Let us pray for him.”

Zambian President Edgar Lungu said the country mourns “a true African icon”.

“I learned of your death this afternoon with great sadness”, he wrote on Facebook. “On behalf of the whole nation and on my own behalf, I pray that the entire Kaunda family will be comforted as we mourn our first president and true African icon.”

Another tribute came from Kalusha Bwalya, former captain of the national football team, who said Kaunda had “had a huge impact”.

Kaunda – popularly known as KK – was a strong supporter of efforts to end apartheid in South Africa. He was also one of the main supporters of the liberation movements in Mozambique and what is now Zimbabwe.

Later in her life, Kaunda turned to the fight against HIV after the death of one of her sons, Masuzyo, from an AIDS-related illness.

“We fought colonialism. We must now use the same zeal to fight AIDS, which threatens to wipe out Africa,” he told Reuters in 2002.