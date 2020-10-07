Kelly Rowland reveals being pregnant on Ladies’s Well being cowl
She advised the publication that she and husband Tim Weatherspoon needed to have one other baby.
“We had been speaking about it loosely, after which Covid occurred, and we have been identical to, ‘Let’s have a look at what occurs,'” Rowland stated.
What occurred was that she obtained pregnant immediately, one thing the 39-year-old star doesn’t take with no consideration.
“I am knocking at 40’s door in February,” she stated. “Taking good care of myself means so much to me.”
It would not sound like “The Voice Australia” coach is slowing down a lot as she nonetheless plans to launch some new music.
“I used to be pondering, ‘Oh my god, my followers are gonna be so disillusioned….They needed an album first, however they obtained a child!'” she advised Ladies’s Well being. “And I used to be like, ‘I’ve to determine this out in order that they get each.'”
Rowland and Weatherspoon, who was her supervisor, married in 2014 and have a 6-year-old son, Titan.
