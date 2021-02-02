Kehinde Wiley’s Black Rock resident artists named

A Congolese painter whose art reflects how globalization and consumerism have transformed African society. A Nigerian-American filmmaker whose work focuses on the cultures and experiences of Africans and the Diaspora. A visual activist from Texas who compels her viewers to confront issues deemed difficult to solve.

These are among the 16 artists selected for 2021 residence at Black Rock Senegal, the seaside studio in the West African capital of Dakar belonging to Kehinde Wiley, the painter best known for his portrait of former president Barack Obama.

The artists, who will spend several weeks in the lavish studio along a shore bordered by volcanic rocks, express themselves in a variety of formats and come from all over the world. But many in this year’s group share Wiley’s passion for using art to explore social change.

His most recent works include Stained glass fresco of breakdancers in the Moynihan train room and his statue “Rumors of war” in Richmond, Virginia – a black man with ponytail dreadlocks on horseback in the style of monuments to Confederate war generals. Wiley is not on the Black Rock Selection Committee, which aims to consider the artist class as a whole and attempts to choose a diverse group of residents, including personal identities and nationalities and the environment in which they work.