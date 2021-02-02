Kehinde Wiley’s Black Rock resident artists named
A Congolese painter whose art reflects how globalization and consumerism have transformed African society. A Nigerian-American filmmaker whose work focuses on the cultures and experiences of Africans and the Diaspora. A visual activist from Texas who compels her viewers to confront issues deemed difficult to solve.
These are among the 16 artists selected for 2021 residence at Black Rock Senegal, the seaside studio in the West African capital of Dakar belonging to Kehinde Wiley, the painter best known for his portrait of former president Barack Obama.
The artists, who will spend several weeks in the lavish studio along a shore bordered by volcanic rocks, express themselves in a variety of formats and come from all over the world. But many in this year’s group share Wiley’s passion for using art to explore social change.
His most recent works include Stained glass fresco of breakdancers in the Moynihan train room and his statue “Rumors of war” in Richmond, Virginia – a black man with ponytail dreadlocks on horseback in the style of monuments to Confederate war generals. Wiley is not on the Black Rock Selection Committee, which aims to consider the artist class as a whole and attempts to choose a diverse group of residents, including personal identities and nationalities and the environment in which they work.
Among the residents is Hilary Balu |, originally from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, whose recent brightly but painful job “Journey to Mars” explores the tragedy of contemporary migration – in this case, the flight of a population to another continent, like astronauts leaving a destroyed earth for another planet.
Abbesi Akhamie, who lives in Washington, is a Nigerian-American writer, director and producer whose latest short, “The Couple Next Door” from last year, premiered at Aspen Shortsfest and won the Audience Award at the Reel Sisters of the Diaspora Film Festival.
Irene Antonia Diane Reece de Houston uses his family archives as a form of activism and liberation, with some of his work exploring family history and racial identity.
Other residents include Delali ayivor, a Ghanaian-American writer; Mbali Dhlamini, multidisciplinary artist, and Arinze Ifeakandu, a Nigerian writer who recently graduated from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and writes about queer male intimacy. Residents will each spend several weeks at a time in the studio, with coronavirus restrictions in place, in staggered stages, starting this month.
Some might ride Wiley, who spent much of the past year in Dakar, using the global pandemic as an opportunity to take a break and paint, sometimes working with residents of Black Rock who have helped him with his work.
“I’m learning to see, discuss, and critique art that often portrays the black body from a range of perspectives that span the world,” Wiley said in an email exchange. “There is an endless variety of rubrics through which artists push the possibilities of representation.”
