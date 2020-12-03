Keeping climate ambition alive: challenges remain but signs of progress abound

WASHINGTON DC, December 3 (IPS) – For those of us who are part of the international climate action community, 2020 does not end as planned when we ring in the new year. Even before the dawn of 2020, countries were hard at work planning their first updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), in line with the five-year NDC review cycle of the Paris Agreement. NDCs are official statements, prepared by countries themselves, describing the commitments they make to reduce national emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change. They are at the heart of putting the Paris Agreement into practice and pursuing global action.

Pablo Vieira Samper

However, we have been taken on a turn, as an unexpected and devastating global pandemic shifted national priorities towards public health and economic recovery.

And even though we were faced with one of the hottest years on record – in which the effects of climate change were seen and felt in forest fires, floods, hurricanes, droughts and other adverse events – national country programs were forced to deal with the subjects.

However, the imperative to act has not disappeared. In fact, it is more critical than ever. Fortunately, while work to support and enable countries to increase the ambition of their enhanced NDCs has been delayed in some cases, it has not been derailed. The work had to move forward through significant and unforeseen obstacles, but it continued. And the NDC Partnership has played an important role in keeping action on the agenda and keeping results close at hand.

The NDC Partnership is a global coalition of countries and institutions working together to drive transformational climate action through sustainable development. As countries signal their Paris Agreement commitments with NDCs, the NDC Partnership brings countries, institutions, and resources together in new ways to accelerate implementation and build ambition over time.

We have seen significant progress in implementing national climate commitments in the four years since our inception to help developing countries meet their commitments under the Paris Agreement.

We have grown to over 180 members, including developed and developing countries as well as major international institutions and non-state actors. We have mobilized and disbursed over $ 1 billion through multiple member-managed NDC financing facilities.

And thanks to an innovative climate action strengthening package launched just over a year ago, a total of 65 countries are now receiving support to improve the quality of NDCs and increase climate ambition. Much of this work has been accomplished despite the challenges of a global pandemic.

Our success has been made possible by the impressive commitment of our members and their shared belief that by working together we can be more than the sum of our parts. And as we finalize our second work program to guide us from 2021 to 2025, we aim to build on our early successes to take even more ambitious action on climate change and sustainable development.

As countries finalize their five-year NDC reviews, our second work program will support the transition from planning to implementation and, once again, planning to higher ambition. And it comes as we face the harsh reality that global action on climate change is still far from what is needed.

Engaging young people more effectively in climate action is one of the ways the Partnership has advanced in taking a whole-of-society approach to developing and implementing climate solutions. In our early years, 17 countries requested support related to youth engagement. As a result, our steering committee called for the creation of a Youth Task Force (YTF).

Despite the pandemic, the YTF led a consultative process this year with young people around the world to identify priorities and barriers to engaging young people in climate action and make recommendations for the Partnership to meaningfully engage them. youth. Going forward, as we implement the Youth Engagement Plan (YPP), young people will have a place at the table with processes, projects, capacities and engagement mechanisms, all built specifically with this audience in mind.

While COVID-19 presents monumental challenges, it also presents opportunities to mainstream green recovery as countries rebuild their economies. In June, the Partnership launched an economic advisory initiative to deploy economic advisers to prepare green recovery plans and packages in response to COVID-19.

Our desire to put the climate at the heart of COVID-19 recovery plans is motivated by the needs of countries caught in our survey from 68 developing countries at the start of the pandemic. Thanks to our unique coordination role and responsiveness, we have already deployed advisers to ministries of planning and finance in 33 countries, with the support of 13 of its members.

A virtual Thematic expert group and one Ecological recovery network were also created to enhance economic advisory support and facilitate lifelong learning. This level of responsiveness and coordinated support is exactly what we need to keep climate action relevant and in tune with the global situation. Five years after signing the Paris Agreement, actions like these are keeping him alive.

This month, at our annual Membership Forum, Costa Rica and the Netherlands pass the torch to the new NDC Partnership Co-Chairs Jamaica and the UK. While there is much to be proud of as we reflect on the progress made this year and over the past four years, we still face some major challenges.

As a Partnership and international community, we are grateful for the leadership of Costa Rica and the Netherlands over the past two years. They set the bar high, but with Jamaica and the UK at the helm, our record of strong, decisive and forward-looking leadership is virtually guaranteed.

The challenges we face are enormous, but we are up to the task.

