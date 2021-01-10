Kazakhstan goes to the polls amid opposition boycott

The ruling Nur Otan party, promising political reform, is set to achieve a big victory in the oil-rich Central Asian country.

Voters went to parliamentary polls in Kazakhstan on Sunday, with the ruling party set to win a big victory and the oil-rich country’s only registered opposition force boycotting the poll.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, 67, has pledged gradual political reform in the authoritarian Central Asian country since he was relaxed in his post by Nursultan Nazarbayev, who called almost 30 years as the head of the state in early 2019.

But Nazarbayev, 80, retains powerful positions, notably the chairmanship of the Nur Otan party which controls the lower house and has 800,000 members out of a population of 19 million.

The party is expected to win a massive majority in lower house polls featuring four other competing parties who are seen as proxies.

Many residents of the capital Nur-Sultan have said they plan not to vote due to the freezing cold or the lack of real alternatives to the Nur Otan party. [Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters]

The only party that presents itself as the opposition, the National Social Democratic Party (NSDP), excluded itself from the contest in November, calling the movement a “protest” against a rigged system.

The former Soviet country never held elections deemed free or fair by Western vote-watchers.

Most of the residents of the capital Nur-Sultan interviewed by the AFP news agency said they planned not to vote either because of the freezing cold or the lack of real alternatives to Nur Otan.

Sonya Sartayeva, a retiree, said she would vote “if they brought an urn to my house” as temperatures hovered well below freezing.

She added that the rise in coronavirus cases – which had risen to over 161,000 on the eve of the vote – was also a concern.

The most notable candidate on the ballot is Nazarbayev’s eldest daughter, Dariga Nazarbayeva, 57, who represents Nur Otan.

Her return to politics comes barely eight months after Tokayev fired her from the post of Senate Speaker – a role that places the occupier second after the Presidency.

The dismissal, which has not been explained, has sparked speculation about a power struggle within Kazakhstan’s leadership.

But the new president regularly praises his mentor’s accomplishments and is committed to pursuing his strategic path. The two showed up together at a Nur Otan party congress in November.

Stifling authoritarianism

Madiyar, an 18-year-old student at Nur-Sultan, said she and her friends would likely not take advantage of their first opportunity to vote on Sunday.

“We doubt our voice will be heard. I don’t think there will be any significant changes after the vote, ”said the student, who asked that her last name not be released.

The World Bank estimated that Kazakhstan’s economy shrank 2.5% in 2020 as it grappled with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic – a first year-on-year recession in two decades .

But a stifling authoritarianism has left little room for expressing dissatisfaction with the status quo.

The NSDP has faced off against the ruling party in the last three parliamentary votes, each time missing the legislature.

The party’s decision not to participate in the upcoming elections came as long-time regime enemy and fugitive France-based banker Mukhtar Ablyazov called on opposition activists to vote for the NSDP, even as he questioned his credentials in the opposition.

After the NSDP withdrew from the poll, Ablyazov called on activists to instead campaign for the pro-government Ak Zhol party to reduce Nur Otan’s grip on power.

At the end of last month, two opposition activists in the northeastern town of Semey were fined $ 100 each by a court for distributing photocopies of Ak’s leaflets. Zhol.

The court said they had done so “without [Ak Zhol’s] authorization declared ”, according to the verdicts consulted by AFP – one of the many cases where the authorities cracked down on the campaign.

Talgat Mamiraimov, a political commentator based in the country’s largest city, Almaty, called Sunday’s parliamentary vote a “pointless spectacle”.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. (2 p.m. GMT) with a state-approved exit poll scheduled for later Sunday night.