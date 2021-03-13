Kazakhstan: four dead in the crash of a military transport plane

Four killed, two injured as an An-26 plane departing from Nur-Sultan crashes during a landing in Almaty.

Four people died and two others were injured after a military plane crashed while trying to land in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, authorities said.

“According to preliminary data, four people have died and two injured have been sent to the nearest hospital,” the emergency ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The An-26 military plane was heading to Almaty from the capital Nur-Sultan, the Central Asian country’s ministry said.

Communication with the plane ceased at around 5:20 p.m. local time (11:20 GMT) “during the landing approach at Almaty airport,” the airport said, adding that the plane had crashed at the end of the track.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Russian news agency Interfax reported that the plane belonged to the Kazakhstan border guard agency.

Videos posted online showed plumes of smoke rising from the crash site.