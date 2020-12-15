Katsina school kidnapped in Nigeria: Boko Haram says it took students

Nigeria-based Islamist militant group Boko Haram said it was behind the kidnapping of hundreds of schoolchildren last week in the country’s northwestern state of Katsina.

More than 300 students are missing, but others have managed to escape.

Authorities previously blamed “bandits” for the attack.

Boko Haram has been notorious over the past decade for school kidnappings, including in Chibok in 2014, but these took place in the northeast.

In an audio message about the kidnappings, its leader Abubakar Shekau said that “what happened in Katsina was our responsibility” and that his group opposed Western education.

This year, hundreds of people in the northwestern region of Nigeria have been killed in attacks by what authorities have called criminal gangs, but so far it is unclear whether they had any links with Boko Haram.

The militant group has been waging a brutal insurgency since 2009, mostly concentrated in northeastern Nigeria. Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been driven from their homes.

Residents living near the government science high school in Kankara told the BBC that they heard gunshots around 11 p.m. (10 p.m. GMT) on Friday and the attack lasted for over an hour.

School security staff managed to repel some of the attackers before police reinforcements arrived, officials said.

Police said that during an exchange of fire some of the gunmen were forced to retreat. The students were able to climb the school fence and run to safety, they said.

A BBC team visited the deserted boarding school on Monday

Around 800 students were at the school when the attack took place and more than 300 are still missing – but it is not known if all are being held by the kidnappers.

17-year-old boy who managed to escape kidnappers told BBC Hausa service how he crawled for several kilometers through the forest to freedom.

President Muhammadu Buhari is from Katsina State and is currently on a private visit.

He was briefed hourly on efforts to rescue the children, his spokesman Garba Shehu said.

The children believe 10 of their classmates were taken away by the bandits, but this has yet to be verified, Mr Shehu told the BBC.

He tweeted on Tuesday that Katsina Governor Aminu Bello Masari had met and briefed President Buhari on the operation to free the abducted students.

Many parents have said they have taken their children out of school, Governor Massari also ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in the state.

