Kashmir’s new land laws could impact biodiversity

A saffron farmer in Kashmir poses with saffron crocus flowers. The world’s most expensive spice is derived from the sigma of the purple flower. Credit: Umer Asif / IPS

SRINAGAR, India, December 17 (IPS) – Walking amid fields of delicately scented purple saffron crocus flowers, Mubeen Yasin, 36, a saffron grower from the southern region of Indian Kashmir, is not optimistic that in a a few years, the landscape will remain as beautiful as it is today.

Located in the southern region of a violent Kashmir valley, the town of Pampore – also known as Saffron Town – is famous for its saffron and remains one of the few places in the world where the saffron crocus still grows. The most expensive spice in the world is derived from the sigma of the purple flower – its bright red-orange strands. Once dried, these harvested sigma are sold as saffron strands.

In Pampore, more than 19,000 families depend directly on this culture for their livelihood.

However, over the past decade the region has seen an unprecedented boom in cement factories, which are proving deadly to the famous Kashmiri saffron crop.

As these cement factories multiply across the landscape, they have had an impact on the saffron crops, according to Fayaz Ahmad Dar, a researcher.

A few years ago, Dar conducted research into the adverse effects of the cement industry on the Kashmir saffron harvest. He found that over 200 hectares of saffron fields were seriously threatened by cement factories and as a result, saffron production had been affected in fields located near cement factories, reducing production from normal by 3000 grams to as little as 1400 grams per hectare.

“The losses were related to the amount of dust that fell from the cement factories, so studies on the impacts of pollution by cement on the morphology of saffron and its productivity have revealed negative impacts on both parameters. Since most of the cement factories are located around the only area where saffron is grown on a large scale in the valley, this has hurt the factory, ”Dar said in his research.

However, Yasin, like other farmers, is concerned that the Indian government’s new plans to industrialize the region may devastate the saffron cultivation.

While the government has stressed that it will not use any farmland for industrialization, Yasin is not convinced that saffron farmers will not be affected.

“The government is planning massive industrialization in Kashmir. The land, until then fertile, will now become sterile. The few cement factories have destroyed the saffron crop beyond imagination. Now imagine if hundreds of industries came here, what would the scenario be? Yasin told IPS.

Repeal of land laws

Kashmir was previously the only Indian state with special status and limited autonomy. And only permanent residents of this Himalayan region could sell and buy land and property.

But after the region’s autonomy was removed last year, that was about to change. On October 27, by government decree, Kashmir’s land laws were repealed and the new guidelines now allow all Indian citizens to purchase land and property in the region.

A few days after the rule change, the government ordered the transfer of more than 3,000 acres of land to the Ministry of Industry Promotion and Internal Trade in order to invite investment and create jobs in the region.

On October 31, the Hurriyat Conference, an amalgam of separatist groups demanding the liberation of Kashmir from Indian rule, announced a day of strike against the new laws. The conglomerate claimed in its official document that the Indian government, by repealing old laws, plans to change the demographics of the region where Muslims make up more than 67% of the total population.

Government response

Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made it clear that the government wants job creation in the region and that is why the old laws were repealed. He said that no farmland will be acquired as part of this process.

“I want to say it forcefully and with all responsibility that agricultural land has been reserved for farmers; no stranger will come to these lands. The industrial zones that we have defined, we want, like the rest of the country, here too industries to come so that Jammu and Kashmir also develops and jobs are created, ”Sinha said in a statement in the month. latest.

Potential environmental impact

But conservationists and civil society groups in Kashmir believe the move could have a drastic impact on the biodiversity of the region where more than 19 percent of the land is covered in thick forests and has 1,300 water bodies and around 147 majestic glaciers.

Dr Arshid Jahangir, who teaches environmental studies at the University of Kashmir, told IPS that possible large-scale construction industries and subsequent overpopulation in Kashmir would have a direct impact on local resources in the region and could transform an otherwise picturesque valley in a concrete jungle. .

“The number of brickyards, cement plants and aggregate crushing plants increase as you need more materials for infrastructure construction. Now imagine the level of pollution in a place which is surrounded on all sides by mountains and is completely landlocked. It will be a disaster in the making, ”Jahangir said.

According to Tavseef Mairaj, a Kashmiri research An academic at the Institute of Wastewater Management and Water Protection at Hamburg University of Technology, Germany, Kashmir’s food system and food sovereignty will be among the most affected due to the new land laws.

“Our food system is already stressed due to land use change, water scarcity and extreme weather events. The area of ​​agricultural land decreased from 56 percent to 40 percent from 1992 to 2015, with a further reduction of 17 percent from 2015 to 2019. Now, with the opening up of land ownership to large-scale industry, there is will be further changes in land use patterns, resulting in dependence on external supplies for our food security, ”Mairaj told IPS.

He said water resources are vital for the sustenance of the food system and rapid industrialization will endanger these resources in more ways than one.

“The area in open water has decreased by almost 50 percent over the same period, from 4.9 to 2.5 percent, which is alarming given the importance of water to our food sovereignty. , which mainly depends on our rice production.

“Kashmir is already seeing the effects of non-industrial waste on our rivers and lakes due to poor waste management infrastructure. Industrial waste in comparison will be a Herculean task to manage in a place like Kashmir, ”said Tavseef.

Professor Nisar Ali, a prominent Kashmir economist, told IPS that Kashmir can never be a place for massive urbanization and ruthless industrialization.

“I remember that in 1973 the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, was on tour in Kashmir. She was accompanied by her Minister of Finance who, at a public rally, announced the creation of mega-industries in the Kashmir valley. Minutes later, at the same public event, he was reprimanded by none other than Mrs Gandhi herself who let her minister know that the scenic beauty and fragile ecology of Kashmir should never be disturbed by creation. massive industries.

“Over 40 years later, the situation looks totally different. It seems that the government is no longer concerned with the environmental aspects of the decisions it makes regarding industrialization and giving land to non-residents in Kashmir, ”Ali said.