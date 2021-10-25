Kashmiris beaten, cricketer abused after India defeat Pakistan

Ahead of the India-Pakistan Twenty-20 World Cup cricket match in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, the Indian team knelt in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

India lost the match – Pakistan’s first victory over its big rival at any World Cup.

As soon as the match ended at the Dubai International Stadium, Kashmiri students celebrating Pakistan’s victory were assaulted in India.

Even a Muslim member of the Indian team was abused on social media in the wake of the loss, although captain Virat Kohli admitted his team had been “overplayed” by Pakistan.

Cricket clashes often escalate tensions between nuclear-weapon neighbors, who have fought three wars since gaining independence from the British in 1947.

“I don’t feel safe”

Muzamil, a Kashmiri studying at a university in Mohali district, Punjab, western India, told Al Jazeera that minutes after the end of the cricket match, “a group of close 20 henchmen gathered in front of our hostel ”.

“We had never seen these faces and had no idea who they were. They had sticks and they beat three of my friends. I was scared and I did not leave the room, ”said the 22-year-old who did not want to reveal his full name for fear of reprisals.

After the assault, Muzamil said his friends were forced to move into another friend’s house because they feared for their safety.

Distressing images of injured Kashmiri students at a college in Punjab after Pakistan won a cricket match against the Indian.#cashmere #IndiaVsPak Updates from:@NasirKhuehami pic.twitter.com/6fkb9cCFFZ – Syed Shahriyar (@ shahriyarsyed1) 24 October 2021

“It was a game and supporting any team is an individual’s choice. What happened to us is really, really bad, ”he told Al Jazeera.

“This is happening with us in [New} Delhi and everywhere else. As a Kashmiri student, I feel unsafe in India.”

“But it was suicidal to do so in Punjab,” said Nasir Khuehami, the national spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association, referring to Kashmiris celebrating Pakistan’s win.

“They are a minority in mainland India and the celebrations were stupid. Knowing that your life is in danger, it wasn’t a wise step.”

Kashmir is claimed by India and Pakistan, which rule over parts of it. The Indian side of the Himalayan territory has been witnessing an armed rebellion for decades, with many residents supporting a merger of the region with Muslim-majority Pakistan.

Dear brothers & sisters in Punjab! The game of cricket was played between two international sides. Far away from Punjab & Kashmir. It was inevitable that one team would win, another would lose. Why are few among you inflicting wounds on the hapless Kashmiri students?Hatred? Why? — Gowhar Geelani (@GowharGeelani) October 24, 2021

Khuehami said at least 14 Kashmiri students were attacked across India following the match, with seven of them sustaining serious injuries.

He said he spent the rest of Sunday night responding to calls of distress from Kashmiri students, despite the police saying they had not heard of any such attacks on Kashmiris.

‘Traitor’

After India’s loss, Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s Instagram got hundreds of abusive messages, some of which labelled the fast bowler a “traitor” and a “sell-out”. Some posters even called him a “Pakistani”, suggesting he should be thrown out of the Indian team.

Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan! I’m talking about 🇮🇳 of few years back. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP. #Shami — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 25, 2021

Sanghis have started abusing Md. Shami after the loss. After the racist attacks against few English players at Euro, the team came in support of them. India’s hockey skipper Rani Rampal criticized casteist remarks against a teammate. Your move, @imVkohli and everyone else. pic.twitter.com/38Rx1BaA52 — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) October 24, 2021

Shami made had his debut in One-Day Internationals and T-20 formats against Pakistan in 2013 and 2014 respectively when India defeated Pakistan in both matches.

Critics also highlighted why the Indian cricket team had not spoken up about Shami being singled out.

“[The] silence is not willful ignorance, it is worse than that. Who were they kneeling for? American players risked their careers to take this position, ”Kavita Krishnan, rights activist and member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) told Al Jazeera.

“Why can’t you tell your own government that the lives of Muslims matter and the life of Kashmir matters? “

Shami prepares to play in T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai [Aijaz Rahi/AP]

Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Indian administered Kashmir, said Shami was “one of the 11 players who lost last night, he was not the only player on the pitch”.

“Team India, your BLM knee grip doesn’t count for nothing if you can’t defend your teammate who is horribly abused and trolled on social media,” he posted on Twitter.

Krishnan said the BLM movement was against police brutality against black people. “So why can’t Indian gamers talk about police brutality against Muslims?” she asked.

“Showing off for others may be a fashionable thing, but it is moral bankruptcy. “