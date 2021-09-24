World
Kashmir: UK reaffirms Kashmir is bilateral issue after heated debate in House of Commons – Times of India
LONDON: A two-hour debate on human rights in Cashmere in the House of Commons where allegations were made against India ended with a UK government official telling UK MPs it was for India and Pakistan to find a lasting political solution to the situation in Kashmir, taking into account the wishes of the Kashmiri people.
“It is not for the UK to prescribe a solution or act as a mediator,” said Amanda Milling, who was appointed minister for Asia in the recent UK Prime Minister reshuffle. “It would be up to India and Pakistan to agree if they wanted external mediation from third parties. We regularly voice our concerns about human rights and the situation in Kashmir at a high level. in the Pakistani and Indian governments, ”she said.
MPs from all political parties condemned India’s alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, the shutdown of Amnesty International and the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution during Thursday’s debate. Many said human rights were “not a bilateral issue” and were “a multilateral issue” and called on UN human rights officials to have access to both sides of the LoC and Britain to play a greater role in facilitating peace in the region, claiming he had a duty since he had overseen partition.
“We in this Parliament are talking about girls ‘rights in Afghanistan, but what about girls’ rights in Indian-occupied Kashmir,” Labor MP said Yasmine Qureshi, while Conservative MP Paul Bristow, who also referred to the region as “Indian-occupied Kashmir,” said: “Just as we care about the injustice against the Rohingyas and the Uyghur, we are also concerned about the injustice against the Kashmiris. ”
“It’s not for or against a country; it’s definitely for human rights,” said Labor MP Debbie Abrahams, who provided the backbench debate. She was deported from India on February 17, 2020 because she had an invalid visa. The next day, she flew to Pakistan and met Prime Minister Imran Khan, a trip funded by the Pakistani government.
Abrahams called on the UK government to “make an annual statement in the House of Commons on the government’s contribution to conflict resolution and peacebuilding in Kashmir,” while Shadow Minister for Asia Stephen Kinnock, presenting the official line of work, proposed that the British government “send a delegation to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the human rights situation and report to Parliament”.
Many participating MPs had constituencies with large Mirpuri populations and some had clearly come under pressure from the Pakistani government. Conservative MP Steve baker said he had received a letter from the Pakistani high commission alleging that India had used cluster bombs along the LoC on July 30, 2019, hitting civilians and villages. He called on the UK government to investigate, saying if this was true it was a “crime against humanity”.
Conservative MP Robbie Moore, who represents Keighley, home to many British Pakistani Kashmiris, said: “Yesterday I received a letter from the Pakistan High Commissioner in which His Excellency wished to brief me on the ongoing rights violations. of man … ”
Labor MP Liam Byrne said there should be no trade deal with India or Pakistan unless human rights are respected, while Labor MP Tahir Ali said the Indian high commissioner should “be excluded from parliamentary domain, pending the end of the military occupation of Kashmir”, as the Chinese ambassador to the UK was also barred from entering parliament .
Conservative MP Bob Blackman was one of the few MPs to stand up for India. He said Pakistan’s illegal occupation of part of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir should end. “When that is done, we can talk about other United Nations resolutions.” He said Kashmir had been contaminated by radical Islamist terrorists. “If the troops were withdrawn and the protections were not there, the fate of Jammu and Kashmir would be the same as in Afghanistan, with the arrival of Islamist forces and the elimination of democracy in the region.
