World
Kashmir: Pakistan is an “arsonist” disguised as a “fireman”: India’s strong right of reply to the UNGA | News from India – Times of India
THE UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan, where terrorists are given a free pass, is an “arsonist” disguised as a “firefighter”, and the whole world has suffered because of his policies as the country feeds terrorists in its backyard, a declared India in a dazzling response after the Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the question of Cashmere in his address to the United Nations General Assembly.
“We are exercising our right of response to a new attempt by the Pakistani leader to tarnish the image of this august Forum by addressing issues internal to my country and going so far as to spit lies on the world stage”, First Secretary. Sneha Dubey told the UN General Assembly on Friday.
“While such statements deserve our collective contempt and sympathy for the state of mind of the person who repeatedly tells lies, I stand up to set the record straight,” the young diplomat said. Indian, criticizing the Pakistani leader for having stirred up the Kashmir issue in his address to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
“We keep hearing that Pakistan is a ‘victim of terrorism’. It is the country that is an arsonist disguised as a firefighter. Pakistan is feeding terrorists in their backyards in the hope that they will only harm their neighbors. Our region, and indeed the whole world has suffered because of their politics. On the other hand, they are trying to cover up sectarian violence in their country as acts of terror, “said Dubey.
Khan in his speech referred to the Indian government’s decision of August 5, 2019 to repeal Article 370 as well as the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
In the right of reply, Dubey reiterated forcefully that all of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “were, are and always will be an integral and inalienable part of India.” This includes areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call on Pakistan to immediately leave all areas under its illegal occupation.
Khan and other Pakistani leaders and diplomats have consistently addressed the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and other internal Indian issues in their speeches at the United Nations General Assembly and other fora in the world organization.
Pakistan’s attempts to internationalize the Kashmir issue have not gained any support from the international community and member states, who maintain that Kashmir is a bilateral affair between the two countries.
“We are exercising our right of response to a new attempt by the Pakistani leader to tarnish the image of this august Forum by addressing issues internal to my country and going so far as to spit lies on the world stage”, First Secretary. Sneha Dubey told the UN General Assembly on Friday.
“While such statements deserve our collective contempt and sympathy for the state of mind of the person who repeatedly tells lies, I stand up to set the record straight,” the young diplomat said. Indian, criticizing the Pakistani leader for having stirred up the Kashmir issue in his address to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
“We keep hearing that Pakistan is a ‘victim of terrorism’. It is the country that is an arsonist disguised as a firefighter. Pakistan is feeding terrorists in their backyards in the hope that they will only harm their neighbors. Our region, and indeed the whole world has suffered because of their politics. On the other hand, they are trying to cover up sectarian violence in their country as acts of terror, “said Dubey.
Khan in his speech referred to the Indian government’s decision of August 5, 2019 to repeal Article 370 as well as the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
In the right of reply, Dubey reiterated forcefully that all of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “were, are and always will be an integral and inalienable part of India.” This includes areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call on Pakistan to immediately leave all areas under its illegal occupation.
Khan and other Pakistani leaders and diplomats have consistently addressed the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and other internal Indian issues in their speeches at the United Nations General Assembly and other fora in the world organization.
Pakistan’s attempts to internationalize the Kashmir issue have not gained any support from the international community and member states, who maintain that Kashmir is a bilateral affair between the two countries.