Karzai: Taliban invited to Kabul, says former Afghan president Hamid Karzai – Times of India
KABUL: In a surprising change in the popular narrative, the old Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai said the Taliban was invited to Acceptance before the takeover of the country’s capital on August 15.
Karzai revealed he invited the Taliban, who had agreed to wait outside Kabul, to discuss a negotiated power-sharing deal, contrary to popular belief that the group had taken control of the capital. .
In preparation for the takeover of Kabul, Afghanistan witnessed a rapid fall in US-backed Afghan forces, after months of violent assaults by holding in major provincial towns.
“It was a request to enter and protect the population, so that the country, the city does not fall into chaos. And the undesirable elements who would probably loot the country, would loot the shops …” he said. he said in an interview with The Associated Press.
Negotiations with the Taliban to take over Kabul peacefully were aimed at protecting the population so that the country, the city does not fall into chaos and unwanted elements that would likely plunder the country, Karzai told the international news agency. in an interview, that was taken by The Hill.
The day the Taliban came to power, they told Karzai that government officials should stay in their places and that they would not invade. “I and others spoke to various officials and we were given assurances that, yes, they did, that the Americans and government forces were holding the place firmly. [and] that Kabul would not fall, ”Karzai said.
As the negotiations unfolded, the Afghan President Achraf Ghani and other government officials have left the country, hampering a peaceful transition agreement, Karzai said, as the Washington-based publication reported.
The former Afghan president, who has been the head of humanitarian affairs in Afghanistan, has held talks with UN officials and other stakeholders in the country.
Karzai said the Taliban government must now do whatever is necessary in the country to safeguard the interests of all Afghans.
The current humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan threatens human rights, with women, girls and civil society among the most affected.
On Tuesday, a senior UN rights official said that the Afghan authorities’ respect for fundamental rights and freedoms is essential to ensure stability in the country.
“How the de facto authorities – indeed, and the international community – deal with the drastic economic and humanitarian crises in the country will determine the enjoyment of human rights by Afghans, now and in the future,” said Nada Al-Nashif, United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, during a press briefing.
