Kane leads England to Ukraine and to Euro 2020 semi-finals

England’s 4-0 win over Ukraine set up a semi-final match against Denmark on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium.

Harry Kane scored twice as a dynamic England advanced to the Euro 2020 semi-finals with a unilateral 4-0 victory over Ukraine in Rome on Saturday.

Kane ended a worrying international drought by scoring in the 2-0 defeat to Germany in the round of 16 midweek and he put England ahead in four minutes on a night in sweat in the Italian capital.

Gareth Southgate’s side then put that quarter-final game out of sight with two more goals early in the second half, one from Harry Maguire before Kane scored again.

Substitute Jordan Henderson got the fourth, and as Denmark await the Wembley semi-final on Wednesday, England will be confident of reaching a first-ever European Championship final and even now claiming a first major international title. since 1966.

The draw was good for them, with Ukraine surely being as weak an opponent as they could hope to face them in the quarter-finals, a stage at which they lost to Italy and Portugal in the recent Championships. ‘Europe.

However, the statistics are impressive, with England having played five games in this tournament without conceding a goal.

England’s Harry Kane scores his first goal [Alberto Pizzoli/Pool via Reuters]

Some of their plays in wide areas were exceptional, with Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho – making his first Euro start – too hot for Ukraine to handle.

Kane, their captain, had gone almost eight hours without finding the net for his country, but his first game here was his second in just eight minutes after the late strike that secured the victory over Germany.

Regardless of the opposition, their performance at Stadio Olimpico was a step up in the last third of previous Euro games and they will be favorites at home against a Danish side which played their own quarter-final against the Czech Republic. Saturday in distant Baku.

Hat-trick headers

It will be the only game England play away from the competition and it marked a big difference from their loss to the Germans, which was watched by over 40,000 supporters at Wembley, where the restrictions on coronaviruses have been relaxed.

With Italy currently imposing a five-day quarantine on all UK arrivals, the number of English fans in Rome was limited to those already based in the European Union, although they still made their voices heard in the crowd of less than 12,000.

They had something to celebrate, unlike their Ukrainian counterparts, as Andriy Shevchenko’s side failed to bring the country to a first major tournament semi-final.

They pulled out of their squad and then beat Sweden at 10 in overtime over the last 16, and their chances to shock England looked dead and buried when they fell behind early on.

Sterling, who terrorized the Ukrainian defense on the left, played in Kane who pushed the ball past Georgiy Bushchan.

English fans celebrate in Trafalgar Square after the game [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

Giant Ukrainian striker Roman Yaremchuk forced a save from Jordan Pickford and a Declan Rice piledriver was sidelined by Bushchan with England looking at ease.

However, Ukraine was a different proposition after injured defender Serhiy Kryvtsov was replaced by Dynamo Kiev winger Viktor Tsygankov in the 36th minute.

They finished the first half strong and the more pessimistic English fans may have spent the interval reliving their exit from Euro 2016, when they lost to Iceland in the round of 16, although that they also opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

They didn’t need to worry.

England scored again less than a minute after the restart when a foul on Kane allowed Luke Shaw to deliver a free kick from the left to put Maguire in with a header.

Four minutes later, Sterling provided Shaw’s overlap and he crossed over for a rejuvenated Kane to get home.

The Tottenham star nearly pulled off his hat trick, a scathing volley producing a nice save from Bushchan.

From the resulting corner from Mason Mount came the fourth goal, another header, this time from Henderson, the first of five substitutes sent by Southgate who would have thought of the semi-final long before the official end of this quarter-final.