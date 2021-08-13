World
Kandahar, 6 other provincial capitals fall into Taliban hands – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: The fall of Kandahar – the second largest city in Afghanistan and the former seat of Taliban movement – in the south to insurgents in the early hours of Friday was followed by the rapid withdrawal of government forces from at least six other provincial capitals.
Herat’s fall also endangers the Salma Dam, now known as the Afghan-Indian Friendship Dam, which has come under attack in recent weeks. The dam is located on the Hari River in Chishti Sharif District, Herat Province.
These astonishing and swift victories brought the insurgents 40 km from the national capital, Kabul. The Taliban now control 18 of the country’s 34 provincial capitals. The only major cities that the Afghan government still controls, besides Kabul, are Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar in the east of the country, and Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh, in the north.
After taking control of the city of Kandahar, capital of the eponymous province, the insurgents captured Lashkar Gah, the capital of neighboring Helmand. The Taliban then entered Pul-e-Alam, capital of Logar province just south of Kabul, then seized Ferozkoh, the capital of Ghor in the center, and Taringot, the capital of Uruzgan in the south. Insurgents, government and Taliban sources confirmed, also captured Qalat, the capital of Zabul, and the capital of Badghis, Qala-e-Naw. The other provincial capitals, fallen earlier, are Faizabad, Farah, Pul-e-Khumri, Sar-e-Pul, Sheberghan, Aybak, Kunduz, Taluqan, Zaranj, Ghazni and Hérat.
The capture of Kandahar, a city of more than six million people, is considered the most important victory of the Taliban. The group’s founder, Mullah Omar, who proclaimed himself “Amirul Momineen (Commander of the Faithful)” in 1996, had ruled Afghanistan as the Islamic Emirate of Kandahar until the overthrow of its regime by Western forces in 2001. He died in 2013.
The city has enormous symbolic significance for the insurgent group and was also important for its industrial and agricultural production. Kandahar and neighboring Helmand province were heavily bombed during the US military surge in 2010-14. Most of the deaths of American soldiers over the past 20 years have been in Kandahar and Helmand provinces.
“The city was taken without resistance. The Taliban were celebrating their victory by firing AK-47 rifles,” said Pashtana Durrani, a university student who escaped from Kandahar on Friday. “We left all the books that my father and my grandfather gave me, all the memories, and we had to burn all of our photos,” she said.
The Taliban’s formal claims regarding their latest victories have not been disputed by Kabul. The governor of Uruzgan, however, released a video claiming that local political leaders and tribal chiefs had asked him to cede control of Taringot to the Taliban to avoid bloodshed.
Some of the provinces that fell to the Taliban in the past week were returned under negotiated deals, such as Friday and Thursday in Ghazni, where the governor was later arrested by government forces.
In Herat, however, commandos and a militia led by warlord Ismail Khan, 75, known as the “Lion of Herat”, resisted fierce resistance, but the town collapsed on Thursday evening. The Taliban confirmed on Friday that they were detaining Khan and several of his key associates.
“All government officials, including the Governor of Herat, the Chief of Police, the Chief of National Security Directorate (NDS) in Herat, the warlord Ismail Khan, the deputy interior minister in charge of security, and the 207 Zafar Corps commander, surrendered to the Taliban after the fall of the province to the group, ”reported an Afghan media. The Taliban then allowed Ismail Khan to visit his home. In a video message broadcast by pro-insurgent media, the former governor said he had joined the Taliban and had been “treated well in detention”.
Local tribal and political leaders played a key role in the Taliban’s victories by urging government military and political officials to avoid bloodshed, and to surrender and exit safely.
The Taliban’s propaganda machine also played a major role in the group’s easy victories in several provincial capitals. “Government officials, including infantry and law enforcement, are told that their leaders are dual nationals and have no interest in Afghanistan. Their families are settled abroad and they can no longer stay in the country after the departure of their Western supporters. was a common perception among Afghan residents and security forces about the country’s incumbent rulers, ”said Afghan tribal elders contacted by TOI.
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the armed group is determined to continue its offensives to gain control of all provinces. He urged Afghan security forces in the remaining areas to “end the resistance and not risk their lives”.
In Kabul, the government of President Ashraf Ghani faced a challenge: the influx of thousands of people displaced by the fighting in other parts of the country. Mosques, parks, schools and government facilities are full of internally displaced people while many sleep rough. the World Food Program warned of a humanitarian catastrophe due to food shortages in the war-torn country. Displaced families regularly demonstrate in Kabul, calling on the government to provide them with shelter.
