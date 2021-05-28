World
Kamala Harris: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at Naval Academy graduation ceremony – Times of India
ANNAPOLIS, United States: American Vice President Kamala harris is expected to give the graduation address in the United States Naval academy‘s commissioning ceremony Friday.
The event takes place at the Navy-Marine Corps stadium in Annapolis. Harris will be the first woman to deliver the graduation speech at the Naval Academy.
About 1,000 students will graduate. Most will be commissioned as officers, either as Marine ensigns or sub-lieutenants in the Marine Corps.
The academy is holding its in-person commissioning ceremony this year. Last year, the academy held its very first virtual graduation and commissioning ceremony due to the pandemic.
