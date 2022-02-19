Kamala Harris says the West faces a ‘defining moment’ over Ukraine.

MUNICH — Vice President Kamala Harris told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that the Western alliance faced a “defining moment” in the Ukraine crisis and warned Russia’s leaders that if they invaded Ukraine, the United States and its allies would target not only financial institutions and technology exports to Russia, but also “those who are complicit and those who aid and direct this unprovoked invasion.”

The speech was the first time Ms. Harris has stepped into the hurricane of the diplomacy and signaling surrounding a high-stakes international crisis, so every word — and how she delivered it — was watched with care.

Her text hewed closely to the message that Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivered on Thursday at the United Nations. “This playbook is all too familiar to us all,” she said of the events unfolding near Ukraine’s borders. “Russia will plead ignorance and innocence. It will create false pretexts for invasion, and it will amass troop and firepower in plain sight.”

“Russia continues to claim it is ready for talks, while at the same time it narrows the avenues for diplomacy,” Ms. Harris said. “Their actions simply do not match their words,” a phrase that French officials have also used in denouncing threatening posture by President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.