Kamala Harris pledges U.S. aid to Afghan women and children

HANOI – Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday the United States would work with its allies to protect women and children in Afghanistan, as the Taliban takeover forced her to face troubling historical parallels and diverted attention from his original mission on a five-day trip. to Southeast Asia.

“There is no doubt that all of us paying attention are concerned about this problem in Afghanistan,” said Harris, referring to the protection of women and children in that country.

The vice president made her comments in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi on the last day of her trip to Southeast Asia, a key part of the Biden administration’s strategy to forge partnerships in the region and refocus politics. foreigner on the competition with the growing influence of China.

For Ms. Harris, this trip was an opportunity to assert herself on the world stage after her first overseas trip to Central America, which focused on tackle the root causes of migration, was marred by political backlash against the Biden administration’s response to sweeping crossings at the southwest border.