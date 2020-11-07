Kamala Harris makes history as first woman, person of color to be elected vice president

Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event, in her first joint appearance with Presidential Candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden after being nominated by Biden as her running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware on August 12, 2020.

Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Became the first woman and the first person of color to win the title of Vice President-Elect after NBC News screened former Vice President Joe Biden as president-elect on Saturday.

Harris’ victory represents many firsts to come to the White House. As the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, she will be the first woman and the first person to identify as black and South Asian-American in the role of Vice President. A Howard University alumnus, she will be the first vice president to graduate from a historically black college and be a member of a black sorority.

Harris ran his own presidential campaign this year before join the Democratic ticket as Biden’s running mate. At 56, her role positions her as a serious presidential candidate in the next election should she choose to run again.

Harris made her mark in politics in California, where she served as a San Francisco district attorney before becoming state attorney general – the first African American to hold that position.

Harris’ journey as a prosecutor has made her a target of criticism from progressives seeking to reform criminal justice. But Harris argued that she had asked for reform in her prosecutor’s roles.

As San Francisco DA, she vowed never to seek the death penalty. She kept that promise even while prosecuting someone accused of killing an officer in the San Francisco Police Department, angering her political allies.

But she has also taken the heat for other policies such as an anti-absenteeism campaign in San Francisco in an effort to reduce crime.

Harris brought her prosecutorial skills to the United States Senate after being elected in 2016. Her skills have helped her become a difficult interrogator in confirmation hearings for people like Attorney General William Barr and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. She also sits on committees for intelligence, homeland security and budget.

Throughout the campaign, Harris shared a quote from her mother, Shyamala, which she believes would often be tell him, “you can be the first to do a lot of things, but make sure you’re not the last.”

Following the projection of several information networks Biden and Harris’ victory, the vice president-elect wrote on Twitter that the election is about “the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s start.”

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: Joe Biden planned to defeat incumbent Donald Trump in presidential election: NBC News